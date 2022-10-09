As Marvel’s Daredevil Reboot Preps For Production, Deborah Ann Woll Comments On Possibly Returning As Karen Page

This past year has been super exciting for Daredevil fans. After the show was tragically canceled after Season 3, the last month of 2021 brought Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what about the other stars of the Netflix series? Well, Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page on Daredevil talked about the possibility of returning to Hell’s Kitchen.

When the show got canceled on Netflix it was heartbreaking. Lots of the stars have spoken about it in the years since, the show’s star even said he didn’t think it would come back. But, we’re here, Daredevil is back in the MCU, and while we know the main hero and villain of the show are returning, we don’t know about various supporting characters. Deborah Ann Woll recently spoke to Collider about this, and if she would be returning to play Matt Murdock's friend and co-worker Karen Page.

So, I mean, it means so much to me. I love that character so much, and I do miss it. I really felt like we were unfinished. We had so much more story to tell. So yeah, it's really gratifying to see how much people love her and want to see more from her. I hope I get to. I'm here. They know my number.

I sure hope she’s able to come back! Based on her co-stars' involvement in the MCU for the last year, I feel like the rest of the Daredevil cast will be back eventually.

If you’ve been watching the Marvel projects in order , you’ll know that Cox made his return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home , and D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye. Then, this week Mr. Murdock returned again and put himself on the Fall 2022 TV schedule when he showed up in Episode 8 of She-Hulk. We’ve only seen these two actors return from the OG Daredevil series, and we also know they’ll both be back in upcoming Marvel projects .

One of those projects Cox and D’Onofrio are both confirmed to come back for is Daredevil: Born Again , which will be the official comeback of Daredevil in a solo project focused on the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and his companions. Woll acknowledged this new show, saying:

I'm available, as far as I know. But it's up to them. I know they're going to tell the best story that they know how to tell. And if that includes Karen Page, that will be so exciting. But if it doesn't, I will be a happy viewer.

Personally, I don’t think we’d be able to have Daredevil without his pals Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, at the very least. Just like Kingpin, they both played vital roles in Daredevil as Matt Murdock’s partners at his law firm Nelson and Murdock. With D’Onofrio returning in Hawkeye and confirmed for Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, I’d assume we will see more of the original supporting cast in the upcoming show, which is set to start filming next year, according to Game Rant .

Along with Woll, Rosario Dawson has talked about returning to her role in the world of Daredevil. She played the Night Nurse Claire Temple, and she made it clear she’d be down to come back for Born Again.