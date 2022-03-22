Why Deadpool 3’s Director Has Fans Thinking A Crossover With Hulk Might Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, with a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming to the big screen. But there are a ton of lingering questions regarding the future of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise, with the actor only offering very cryptic updates . And now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has fans thinking a crossover with Hulk might happen.

While it’s been years since we’ve gotten any real updates about Deadpool 3, a director was recently found in The Adam Project and Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy. Fans can’t wait to see how he’ll collaborate with Ryan Reynolds this time around, although he’s already started fan theories and rumors about the threequel. Because a new post on Twitter has us hoping to see Wade Wilson meet Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk on the big screen. Check it out below,

Little did I know… @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/RcjeZ1ky6qMarch 20, 2022 See more

What. Does. It. Mean? Shawn Levy shared this image, presumably from the set of The Adam Project. That movie starred Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds, and now fans are hoping to see that duo back together for Deadpool 3. And that’s all because of this image, and some well placed stickers of Hulk and Deadpool.

The above image comes to us from Shawn Levy’s personal Twitter account, and comes with a cryptic caption. “Little Did I Know…” could just be a reference to his gig directing Deadpool 3 so shortly after The Adam Project. Although some are hoping it’s a tease that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk could join the mysterious cast of Deadpool 3. Because with the Merc with the Mouth officially joining the MCU, it seems like anything could happen in the developing project.

It does seem like Mark Ruffalo’s signature Avenger is here to stay, which is another reason why a possible appearance in Deadpool doesn’t feel completely out of the question. He was featured in the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi alongside Captain Marvel, and will also have a role in the upcoming She-Hulk series. If Ruffalo is already in for the long haul, then maybe he’d be down to work with his Adam Project collaborators Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds.

While Shawn Levy’s post is far from an official confirmation, it’s likely going to keep anticipation for Deadpool 3 at a fever pitch. Fans have been waiting years to find out about the beloved franchise’s future, especially since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. While this gives the opportunity for Ryan Reynolds’ character (as well as the X-Men ) to join the MCU, fans are hoping it remains an R-rated franchise .

With the crew of Deadpool 3 currently being assembled, hopefully we’ll be treated to more information about its contents sooner rather than later. Whether Hulk has a role remains to be seen, but smart money says there will be some satisfying MCU crossovers.