Will Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Join The Avengers After His Disney+ Show? Here’s What The Head Writer Says

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to usher in a new hero, as Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight is set to debut in his self-titled Disney+ show later this month. The “brutal” character should really shake things up in the ever-changing superhero franchise. While it’s still early, fans already seem to have a plethora of questions about the masked vigilante, especially in regard to his future in the MCU. There’s, of course, the possibility of him joining the Avengers down the road, but could he actually become one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? Well, the head writer of the upcoming series has some thoughts

Jeremy Slater, known for his work on The Exorcist and The Umbrella Academy, has the honor of bringing Marc Spector (or Steven Grant?) to life in Moon Knight. Like many of Marvel Studios’ creatives, he seems incredibly focused on the specific story he’s telling. But it was only natural that our sister site Total Film would ask him about what lies ahead. Slater then responded with some sentiments that may get some fans excited:

The honest answer is I don’t know. Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!

So while the writer and producer isn’t completely in the know, it sounds like the Fist of Khonshu could rub shoulders with the famed superheros. Such a development does make sense, considering they're in an interesting spot right now. Following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the group is without three of its founding members. Not only that, but the state of the organization has yet to be clarified amidst Phase Four. When CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell spoke with Kevin Feige about the team’s status though, the super producer confirmed that answers will be provided in time.

Although we’ll continue to speculate on what lies ahead for the MCU’s top protectors, it can already be said that Moon Knight would be an intriguing addition to their ranks. The wild trailer and cool Super Bowl spot show that he’ll be just as formidable in the show as he is in the comics. He would also bring a level of unpredictability to the superhero squad, due to his varying personalities. I’d wager that the likes of Sam Wilson, Thor or even Scarlet Witch wouldn’t quite know what to make of him.

What makes the prospect of the Crescent Crusader’s MCU introduction even more exciting is the fact that Oscar Isaac is the one donning the white outfit. The actor has admitted that he didn’t know much about the niche comic book hero before signing on. However, it didn’t seem to take him too long to get into the character’s headspace – and get us pumped in the process. Despite fans having mixed thoughts on that wild accent (which has been addressed ), I think he’s going to knock his latest role out of the park.

Oscar Isaac is definitely a gifted performer, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin Feige and co. do indeed plan for him to share the screen with some of the studio’s other talent. But before we envision his character joining the Avengers, let’s keep our focus on this solo adventure Jeremy Slater has cooked up.