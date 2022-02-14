Moon Knight Super Bowl Preview Shows Off Best Look At Oscar Isaac's Marvel Character Yet

Today’s Super Bowl festivities aren’t holding back on the Marvel content. Fresh off of the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer dropping, we also now have new preview for Disney+’s Moon Knight series to take in. While the first batch of footage from last month was certainly packed with goodies, this TV spot stands out by giving us our best look yet at Oscar Isaac’s character suited up as the title superhero.

The first Moon Knight trailer ended on a cool note with Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector fully suited up and beating up an unidentified individual, then turning around and walking towards the camera. It was great capper, but for this latest preview, we have an even better look at Isaac’s Moon Knight. This time around, he’s posed superhero-style before he jumps to lay the beatdown on someone firing a gun at him.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

More to come...