New Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Gives Me Something I’ve Been Dying To See Since The Raimi Trilogy

The marketing push for Spider-Man: No Way Home is kicking into a higher gear. The first trailer dropped a while back, and instantly broke records for the number of times it was viewed. Fans patiently await the sign of a first official poster, or a second trailer (while many actually argue that more footage is unnecessary, and there’s a chance they won’t even watch it, because the December movie’s almost here). And today, there’s an annual tradition when a massive blockbuster rolls along: An Empire cover story and accompanying feature. The image below shows off a new look at an updated Spider-Man costume, and two things I have been begging Sony to show me, ever since the Raimi movies. I’ll explain after the photo:

Check out the cover for @empiremagazine's world-exclusive #SpiderManNoWayHome issue – on sale Thursday 28 October. Spider-Man: No Way Home Exclusively At Cinemas December 17

It’s looking like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have numerous costumes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, beginning with the red-and-black suit he constructed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will still be wearing as Peter tries to escape a New York crowd with MJ (Zendaya) when his identity is revealed.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we also see Peter wearing a predominantly black suit that has gold trim as he runs through the F.E.A.S.T. facility. Rumors have suggested that is a suit that allows Spidey to travel between multiverses. And we also got a shot of the hero in his Iron Spider suit in the trailer, as he’s possibly confronting Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

But this suit… the one featured on the Empire cover. It seems to be a hybrid suit between his custom Spider-Man Stark suit and the Iron Spider. And in the background of the shot, there are teases to villains we haven’t seen on screen since Sam Raimi directed movies -- and I almost can’t believe they are back. Alfred Molina was spotted in the final trailer returning as Otto Octavius. The Pumpkin bomb that’s spotted in this image belongs to one Norman Osborn, aka The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). And while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hurried Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn through a Goblin transformation, the Spider-Man movies have avoided leaning too heavily on these classic antagonists because Raimi did it so well.

But now they are coming back. In a movie that’s part of the MCU. So they’ll be treated properly, thanks to the guiding hand of Kevin Feige. We hope.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters very soon. Look for it on December 17, and prepare for the massive changes it might make in the MCU moving forward.