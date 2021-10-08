One Ant-Man Star Doesn’t Think They’ll Appear In Quantumania, But Really Wants To

After an unexpected delay, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, with thrilling projects arriving on both the small and silver screens. One of the highly anticipated sequels currently in the works is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which will be Paul Rudd’s third leading project in the MCU. And one star doesn’t think they’ll appear in Quantumania, but really wants to.

Actress Judy Greer has had a long and successful career in film, and has an ongoing role on the MCU as Maggie Lang, the ex-wife of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. She’s appeared in both installments of the property so far, but doesn’t look like she’ll have a role in the upcoming threequel. Greer was recently asked about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, saying:

I haven't been told anything so I guess I'm not in it. I'm actually not, I'm terrible at [keeping secrets]. I always tell people like, 'Just don't tell me if you don't want me to tell everyone.' No one has contacted me and feel free to print that, that I'm very available and very willing to go.

Well, there you have it. While Judy Greer doesn’t currently have any plans to play Maggie Lang, she seems ready to jump back in the MCU when called. Let’s just hope that the studio does exactly that, and we get another appearance by Greer’s character.

Judy Greer’s comments to ScreenRant come as she’s promoting the upcoming release of Halloween Kills, where she plays Laurie Strode's daughter Karen. The conversation turned to her time in the MCU, especially since Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently filming. But if Greer’s comments are to be believed, we won’t be seeing Scott Lang’s ex-wife Maggie in the threequel.

Fans haven’t seen Judy Greer’s character since Ant-Man and The Wasp. Maggie was in a better place with her ex-husband after the events of the first movie, co-parenting with Scott while he was under house arrest in the sequel. It’s currently unclear if she was snapped out of existence when Thanos accrued the Infinity Stones, or if she survived and raised Cassie during the five-year time period before Scott emerged from the Quantum Realm .

Of course, it’s also possible that Judy Greer is indeed appearing in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and merely guarding the secrets of the blockbuster. Marvel Studios is known for its notoriously tight security, with the cast and crew sworn to secrecy. So it’s not out of the question that Greer might simply act like she doesn’t have a role in Paul Rudd’s third starring vehicle. Only time will tell.