I'm All In On Peacemaker Fans' Overman Theories, But What Would That Mean For David Corenswet's Superman?

Spoilers for anyone who hasn't yet watched Peacemaker's Episode 6 twist via HBO Max subscription, so be warned!

With its sixth episode, Peacemaker Season 2 really went there with the confirmation that the titular character's idyllic alternate dimension is actually the Nazi-run Earth X, which some viewers saw coming, and others were bamboozled by. (Judging by Fortnite axing the character's Season 2 dance emote, the game's studio was in the latter camp.)

The episode also featured a major cameo from Superman star Nicholas Hoult, which James Gunn says is helping to set-up for the upcoming sequel. But Lex isn't the looming threat that John Cena's Chris probably needs to worry about. His own short-sightedness is a bigger issue, I'd say, but in this case, I'm referring to potentially the most powerful being within Earth X: Overman. There's no confirmation that he's coming, but fans have been latching harder onto that idea.

Fans Really Think Overman Is Coming To Peacemaker's Earth X

For those unaware, Overman is the literal Nazi version of Superman on Earth-10, who came to being when Kal-El's rocket crashed on the other side of the planet instead of Kansas. It's a character type that the Arrowverse tapped into in Supergirl, with Melissa Benoist playing the evil version of her titular hero (with "Crisis on Earth-X" bringing evil heroes into those stories on the whole).

The feeling amongst many fans is that we'll be getting the DCU's iteration of Overman in one of Peacemaker's final three episodes of Season 2, with this being as clear a connection as can be.

Yeah I'm pretty sure we're getting Overman from Earth 10 soon #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/fL0atm7cJzSeptember 26, 2025

Here's a smattering of other Overman-related posts from recent weeks (and then some):

An OVERMAN appearance in Peacemaker would be insane - @blurayangel

I'm certain Overman is appearing in Peacemaker now dude - @Themistmaker1

Look, with the hype it's creating with the last two episodes of Peacemaker, I demand at minimum Overman, Overgirl, the Over Justice Gang, and everything over that might exist. - @Rabito_88

gonna see someone face off against Peacemaker and Peacemaker is gonna be on the ground badly beaten and injured and and then the camera will move to the shadows showing Overman slowly walking towards the Peacemaker revealing himself and he says "its over, man!" then credits roll - @Sp1neYeager

I'm sayin' it like it is: if David Corenswet shows up as Overman in Peacemaker right now, I'll get the hiccups. That James Gunn is coming out with Earth X right now is just brilliant on so many levels. - @DonSchnulze

It's almost a foregone conclusion that Overman is going to pop into the story soon, but the more complicated question revolves around who would be portraying the superpowered villain, specially in regards to James Gunn's recent comments.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can Overman Appear In Peacemaker Without Involving David Corenswet Or Superman?

So here's the thing: James Gunn talked to Variety about all things Episode 6, and when asked specifically if fans will see "David Corenswet as the Earth X or Earth 1 versions of Superman on the show," Gunn seems to specifically debunk the notion that Corenswet will appear in Peacemaker. As he put it:

No. In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t. It just didn’t work.

Had Gunn been talking about the characters and not the actors, it'd be easier to come away thinking that he was only talking about Superman not showing up. But it seems clear to me that he's saying Corenswet was disappointed to not appear in Peacemaker. But does that truly close the door on Overman showing up? Not entirely, although it would likely take some 'splaining.

Given Overman isn't a hooded or masked villain, with a face definitely meant to mirror that of our Earth's mightiest hero, to have anyone but Corenswet play him would possibly be a detriment to the character. Unless James Gunn worked some BTS magic and got Man of Steel star Henry Cavill to step in and make his DCU debut. That would be a wild way to pay off Cavill's truncated time as the Kryptonian, and one that would probably ruffle some feathers, while stoking plenty of others.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

An HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more, and you don't even need to leave the comfort of your own earthly dimension to do it.

I would also be amused if David Corenswet was credited as being a different actor in the episode. Similarly, I would accept either of these fan theories playing out, especially the first one.

How hilarious would it be if Overman makes a cameo in #Peacemaker finale and it’s played by none other than Antony Starr - @papyfaye

Everyone is speculating Nazi Superman aka Overman appearing in Peacemaker...but we already have a BLUE EYED BLONDE like the nazis love, so it won't be Overman, it will be Overgirl aka Nazi Supergirl! - @justphishnmusk

Did James Gunn really work an evil Nazi Superman into his second season of Peacemaker, or are fans sieg-heil-ing up the wrong tree here? Find out when new episodes hit HBO Max on Thursdays.