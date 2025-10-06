I Can't Wait For Peacemaker's Season 2 Finale, And I Have A Checklist Of Things I Really Want To See

Spoilers for Pacemaker’s penultimate episode are below for anyone who hasn’t yet streamed it via HBO Max subscription.

I’ll admit it: I’m not yet ready for Peacemaker Season 2 to wrap up its run on the 2025 TV schedule. I’ve enjoyed this multi-dimensional storyline more than I did the first season’s Butterflies narrative, and even though fans’ Overman theories didn’t even up panning out, I still loved all the big ways James Gunn & Co. set up the finale for these characters, and I have more than a few hopes and wishes for that final episode.

While it's not even clear yet whether or not Peacemaker Season 3 will happen, or if these characters' stories will be followed in other projects, more loose ends than desired are still dangling freely. So while I know not ALL of my checklist items will pan out entirely, I'm throwing all of them at the wall in the hopes that some of them will stick.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Keith Formally Declaring Revenge On Peacemaker

Perhaps the easiest way to set up Season 3 would be with a key villain already set to rise up and come after our titular hero. A hero who is mainly responsible for the accidental death of Earth-X's Christopher Smith, and is tangentially responsible for the death of that family's patriarch Auggie, as well as the near-death of David Denman's Keith. That episode very clearly kept him alive and seething by the end, but I'll still need a far more direct declaration from Captain Triumph himself regarding his future intentions. (With the add-on assumption that Keith's home portal device remains intact and usable when he's back up and at 'em.)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

A Resolution To Peacemaker And Harcourt’s The Will They? / Won’t They Thing

Considering every single one of this season's threats not named Rick Flag stemmed from Peacemaker's emotional yearning for Harcourt, the Season 2 finale 100% needs to follow through on this storyline, even though I presume obstacles will still factor in. In the form of Harcourt agreeing to a romantic relationship, only for Peacemaker to get sent on a years-long mission to Mars or some other far-flung location where he and Harcourt would be unable to see each other. Not that I want that, but I also don't necessarily want a potential Season 3 to just be goo-goo-eyed Chris and Emilia.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Proof That Earth-X’s Vigilante Survived The Police Shootout

I wasn't ready for "another Vigilante" to be among my favorite things about this season, but one version of me out there probably saw it coming. I don't need anything major here to pay that off, just a quick look-see to make sure our boy made it through that hectic shoot-out inside the Smith household. Although let me say it now, I do NOT want to see him survive that altercation just to have him get jump-shock blasted in the face by one of Keith's weapons. He's got so many other animals to learn facts about then disperse facts about.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Tim Meadows’ Langston Fleury To Get The Spotlight One More TIme

Tim Meadows' offbeat A.R.G.U.S. agent came out of the gate wielding such personality traits as the name "Langston Fluery," a bird-blindness affliction, and very specific views about housewarming gifts. But it doesn't seem like he's been part of recent episodes nearly enough, and I hope he gets quite the noteworthy sign-off, especially if we don't get to see him in the DCU anymore. (Get him in the comics, DC!)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Adebayo Patching Things Up With Keeya

Being chased by an entire neighborhood of racists is the kind of thing that can change a person's perspective on just about anything. I dunno if that'll have anything to do with where the Adebayo wives' future, but I feel like Leota may want to take a step away from this kind of life for a while to rekindle things, especially if Peacemaker is either going to prison or going on squad-like missions for A.R.G.U.S. and Amanda Waller.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Kyphoid Alien To Do Something Plot-Related

Okay, so part of me doesn't actually want Peacemaker to pay off the pet-incinerating alien character that's popped up a handful of times thus far, including in the opening dance. I do appreciate pure randomness for the sake of it. But another part of me pretty much needs for the Kyphoid entity's existence to matter to the overall story. Because I can't think of a bunch of obvious ways for it to happen, and those are the times when James Gunn tends to win me over the most. Maybe he'll get his own spinoff, and we'll find out this is the DCU's Martian Manhunter, but it's Kyphoid Manhunter. Not quite as catchy. Scratch that idea. Do it justice, James.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Rick Flag Reveals Wild New Plan For Portal Device

Certainly whatever Frank Grillo's Rick Flag gets up to next will have implications for James Gunn's Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, and I can only hope that it's not just a means for Lex Luthor to eventually imprison more of his enemies and jilters. But I hope that fans get to see the A.R.G.U.S. director specifically revealing some wacky secret plans for the portal device. And okay, maybe it wouldn't be that wacky to learn that he just wants to use it to go and hang out with Earth-X's still-living Rick Flag Jr., even knowing that version is quite possibly a Nazi. But if it's an even weirder plan, I'm into that, too.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

A Clayface Reference

The bigger wish here would be for a Batman reference, but I get that we're likely not going to get anything so blatant in this show after such direct tie-ins to Superman. But I don't think it's too far out of line to think that we could get a reference to the upcoming DCU film Clayface here, even if it's just a namecheck for Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen as an actor in this universe, and nothing from the actual production on the James Watkins movie.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics). Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Find out right along with me what will happen when Peacemaker's Season 2 finale streams on HBO Max on Thursday, October 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET.