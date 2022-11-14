Bust Out The Popcorn, Because Megan Fox Has Been On A Roll With Trolls Over The Last Month

Megan Fox is a woman who is willing to put herself out there on social media. She’s daring with fashion choices like see-through skirts and even the occasional disco hot outfits with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly . And Fox is willing to poke fun at herself with jokes about elf ear modifications and more. Just because she has a relatively candid social media presence doesn’t mean she needs to take flack from trolls, as she herself has proven several times this month.

I mean honestly, just because you choose to live snippets of your life through social media doesn’t mean you should have to deal with mean-spirited people literally talking about your pubic hair. Yeah, go ahead and bust out the popcorn, because Fox is here for herself and only herself in this comments.

While Megan Fox’s latest photo with Machine Gun Kelly went viral over its fun caption and nod to Elon Musk’s former partner and musician Grimes, it also went viral over some fan comments, which included one person stating, “All that money and she can't buy a razor. She's now off my 'list.”

The actress' high-slit dress seemingly exposed some hair -- according to some people with literally no background information on the interwebs. Fox didn’t take the trolling, however, and commented back. She called out the commenter for the mistake and replied in kind.

Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me.

Fox responded to the above comment, but there were actually several people who thought it was OK to call her out for her “bush” on the post. Honestly, even if it had been her bikini line in the photo, there are ways to be polite and alert someone or just keep the thoughts to yourself. Again though, we’re actually talking about a tattoo here.

The pelvic tattoo has been reported on in the past and is allegedly (or previously was) a tattoo dedicated to her ex-Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. This isn’t the only time Megan Fox has set the record straight recently, either.

The Expendables 4 star also shared an Instagram selfie in a furry hat a few weeks ago. It was the sort of post that one would think would not attract too much attention, but a commenter heard from Ms. Fox after they acted like she was just neglecting her kids. She responded to that comment, noting:

Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Around the same time, a report had dropped about Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox blending their two families together in a copacetic manner. Green has a new baby with DWTS pro Sharna Burgess and Machine Gun Kelly also has a 13-year-old daughter. Shared custody was a key component of her divorce with Green , so of course Fox isn’t always with her kids, Bodhi, Journey and Noah.

At the end of the day, Megan Fox draws a lot of attention for her bold looks, fun social captions, and of course badass roles. ... It's no surprise she draws a lot of attention from followers as well. Perhaps the trolls enjoy being called out by Fox? Either way, it looks like her new tact is to give a direct response. Stay tuned.