See What Drake Could Look Like As DC’s Cyborg

Given the fact that Zack Snyder’s interpretation of the DC universe isn’t getting restored, Warner Bros. would be wise to find a new actor to play Cyborg in upcoming features or possible HBO Max spinoff shows. Victor Stone is an integral part of the DC landscape, and is a key member of the Justice League. Cyborg once was scheduled to appear in The Flash , but now will have to wait until the next time a filmmaker needs the character to solidify a story. And what if the rapper Drake wanted the role?

Concept artist Jared Krichevsky started tongues wagging with regards to Drake appearing in the Cyborg role when he shared concept art he was hired to work on for an unnamed show. The image was posted on Instagram and looked like this:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Now, Jared Krichevsky eventually clarified how close, in his opinion, we actually got to Drake playing Cyborg in a DC program, telling his IG followers:

I don't know at what level they were considering him. I just got a brief note saying to make him look like Drake. Could have been nothing. Still fun to work on.

I have to be honest. I kinda love it. It does have a little similarity to Will Smith playing Deadshot in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, when the actor had his rifle scope applied to his face. Take a look at Smith to see the similarities:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

DC had a need for a new Cyborg the moment that Justice League star Ray Fisher declared he would not work on any film supported by Warner Bros. Pictures President Walter Hamada. Fisher has claimed that Hamada attempted to interfere in an investigation regarding misconduct on the set of Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots. But Fisher’s claims against Hamada were refuted by both Hamada and the investigator and former federal judge hired to conduct the investigation into Fisher’s claims.

None of this stopped the DC train from rolling along. All WB did is scrub away every trace of Ray Fisher from its universe. James Gunn didn’t include him when the Justice League members appeared in Peacemaker. The Flash was postponed until June 2023 so that rewrites could eliminate any trace of Fisher .