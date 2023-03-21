Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Actor Seemingly Accidentally Spills An Aquaman 2 Cameo

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. And while co CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting the next ten years of content, a new movie has arrived in theaters in the form of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Although one of the leading actors seemingly accidentally spilled an Aquaman 2 cameo while doing press for the DC sequel.

Young actor Jack Dylan Grazer became a well-known face thanks to his performances in Shazam!, Andy Muschietti’s IT , and the Disney animated blockbuster Luca. He recently reprised his role as Freddy Freeman in the sequel Fury of the Gods ( check out the reviews here ). When speaking with Fandom Entertainment , he spoke about Gal Gadot’s cameo, and might have where Wonder Woman will pop up next. In his words:

Gal Gadot flew in from London that day and she was like, ‘Are you filming the Shazam movie?’ She comes in very mystique, she’s like the lady in the water. She comes in and she’s like dripping, her toes are all wet and she’s like splashing around like a mermaid. She walks in and she’s like, ‘You guys are filming Shazam. I just got off the set of Aquaman. It’s very good to see you.’ And we’re like, ‘Wonder Woman is here!’ She’s in her costume already and she’s like, ‘Do you mind if I step into the scene?’

Well, my mind is blown. While Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was officially scrapped by the studio, it’s fascinating to learn that Gal Gadot will seemingly have two major DC cameos on the big screen. Could this mean she’ll have a future in the reformed DC Universe? It seems hopeful, but we’ll just have to wait for the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to find out if Jack Dylan Grazer’s comments end up coming to fruition.

Gal Gadot’s cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods was spoiled thanks to the movie’s trailers . As we got close to the sequel’s release, footage of Wonder Woman speaking with the cast soon made its way online. The timing of this sequence felt significant since it’s unclear what’s going to happen with Gadot’s DC franchise.

James Gunn and Peter Safran were given the keys to the DC Universe in October, but there were three major movies already on the way (not including the scrapped Batgirl flick ): Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash. The latter project is expected to course-correct the franchise’s official timeline, making way for the changes Gunn and Safran are planning. But there are countless questions about how this will all shake out.

Wonder Woman was one of the first superheroes to show up in the DC Universe as we know it, with Gal Gadot making a strong first impression with her role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her solo movie Wonder Woman was one of the franchise’s first critical and box office hits, seemingly showing what the franchise was capable of. But the sequel 1984 left much to be desired, and Patty Jenkins’ threequel was ultimately cancelled.