Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Answers The ‘Why No Justice League?’ Question
Shazam 2's director spoke about how the blockbuster avoided the Justice League showing up.
Minor spoilers ahead for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
Over the past decade we’ve seen the comic book genre become a powerful force in the entertainment industry. Although serialized storytelling does come with some complications, like when explaining why no other heroes are typically called during solo movies. And Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg recently answered that “why no Justice League?” question for his DC sequel.
For both the MCU and DCU, audiences are often wondering why none of the heroes call for backup during their solo movies, given the formation of The Avengers and the Justice League respectively. Sometimes screenwriters have to jump through hoops to explain why crossovers aren’t happening, and the folks behind Shazam! Fury of the Gods definitely thought about why other heroes weren’t showing up (except for that cameo of course). Director David F. Sandberg addressed this in a conversation with Polygon, sharing:
There you have it. Rather than ignoring the existence of other heroes like the Justice League, Shazam 2’s story was able to stay contained thanks to the dome that the Daughter of Atlas trapped the entire city of Philadelphia under. And just like that, it was up to Billy Batson and his family to deal with the movie’s antagonists on their own.
David F. Sandberg’s comments to Polygon come from a larger conversation that he and screenwriters Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan had about their work on Shazam! Fury of the Gods. For his part, the filmmaker recently revealed that he’s taking a break from superhero movies and going back to his horror roots.
For the DC sequel, the dome created by the Daughters of Atlas was the perfect macguffin to keep the story contained. Although there reportedly could have been a Black Adam tie-in that Dwayne Johnson shot down. Screenwriter Chris Morgan spoke more about how the dome positively impacted Shazam 2’s story, sharing:
Of course, Shazam would get a crossover moment when Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince suddenly appeared towards the end of Fury of the Gods. This was unfortunately spoiled in the trailers leading up to the movie’s release, but was cool nonetheless. It also turned heads since Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped. What exactly does Gadot’s future in the franchise look like?
It’s also unclear what’s going to happen next with Shazam considering it was filmed before DC’s new leadership came and started making sweeping changes to the shared universe. Is the Shazamily’s story over, or will they continue to appear in future blockbusters? Only time will tell.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.