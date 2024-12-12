Simu Liu Said He Met Henry Cavill On Vacation In Las Vegas And His Story About What A Class Act Superman Is Is Touching
Clearly DC and Marvel's rivalry doesn't include them.
It's no secret that comic book projects are everywhere, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) has ended, but actors like Henry Cavill remain synonymous with their roles. While there's been a longstanding rivalry between DC and Marvel, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recalled meeting Cavill on vacation in Las Vegas, and his story is touching
Some of the best Henry Cavill movies come from his time as Superman, and fans were bummed that he won't be back for the developing DCU's first chapter Gods and Monsters. Regardless, it's nice to hear what a stand-up guy Cavill is, including Liu's sweet story about meeting him. In a video from Fan Expo Canada's Instagram, the Kim's Convenience star shared his experience, offering:
How sweet is that? While Simu Liu was originally nervous to interrupt Henry Cavill's dinner, perhaps the Vegas cocktails gave him some courage. And in the end, the former Witcher actor was kind not only to his fellow superhero, but to Liu's friends as well.
Getting this type of love and compliments from Henry Cavill was no doubt affirming for Liu, who was clearly a big fan of the 41 year-old actor. But that's not the only way that Cavill made his day. As Shang-Chi himself continued:
Talk about a class act. Obviously Liu didn't need his bill picked up, but that's just another sweet gesture that Cavill extended to his fellow actor. And while his time as Superman is done, he's still a hero to many.
Ever since seeing Shang-Chi's credits scenes, fans have been wondering when Simu Liu might pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie. There's been no real news on that front, although fans are assuming he'll factor into Avengers: Doomsday. And as the Barbie actor's star power continues to grow, I wonder if the roles will reverse and he'll make the day of another up-and-coming actor just like Cavill did.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.