Simu Liu Said He Met Henry Cavill On Vacation In Las Vegas And His Story About What A Class Act Superman Is Is Touching

It's no secret that comic book projects are everywhere, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) has ended, but actors like Henry Cavill remain synonymous with their roles. While there's been a longstanding rivalry between DC and Marvel, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recalled meeting Cavill on vacation in Las Vegas, and his story is touching

Some of the best Henry Cavill movies come from his time as Superman, and fans were bummed that he won't be back for the developing DCU's first chapter Gods and Monsters. Regardless, it's nice to hear what a stand-up guy Cavill is, including Liu's sweet story about meeting him. In a video from Fan Expo Canada's Instagram, the Kim's Convenience star shared his experience, offering:

I got up and I kind of went over and I was like 'Hi. I don't know if you know who I am but I just wanted to say I'm a huge fan of you.' And it's like one of those things, he wraps me up in a bear hug. He's like 'Dude of course I know who you are. You're the best!' Maybe I'm embellishing at this point. He said a lot of nice things. And then he came over and introduced himself to the whole table, so all of my friends.

How sweet is that? While Simu Liu was originally nervous to interrupt Henry Cavill's dinner, perhaps the Vegas cocktails gave him some courage. And in the end, the former Witcher actor was kind not only to his fellow superhero, but to Liu's friends as well.

Getting this type of love and compliments from Henry Cavill was no doubt affirming for Liu, who was clearly a big fan of the 41 year-old actor. But that's not the only way that Cavill made his day. As Shang-Chi himself continued:

After our meal I went to ask for the check and the waiter was like 'Mr. Cavill has taken are of your bill.' So that's my very true Henry Cavill story.

Talk about a class act. Obviously Liu didn't need his bill picked up, but that's just another sweet gesture that Cavill extended to his fellow actor. And while his time as Superman is done, he's still a hero to many.

Ever since seeing Shang-Chi's credits scenes, fans have been wondering when Simu Liu might pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie. There's been no real news on that front, although fans are assuming he'll factor into Avengers: Doomsday. And as the Barbie actor's star power continues to grow, I wonder if the roles will reverse and he'll make the day of another up-and-coming actor just like Cavill did.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.