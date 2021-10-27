Spider-Man: Sony Boss Explains What Marvel Got Right With Peter Parker
Before cinematic universes became commonplace, certain superheroes were already adapted into film. For Marvel fans one of the most popular is Spider-Man, and two other Peter Parkers proceeded Tom Holland’s current run within the MCU. And one Sony boss recently explained what Marvel got right with Spidey.
Sony and Marvel have a unique custody agreement when it comes to Spider-Man, allowing Tom Holland’s character to be apart of the MCU. A number of changes were made to the character in the latest adaptation, and Sony boss Amy Pascal recently gave Marvel credit for some A+ adjustments. As she put it,
There you have it. While Sony obviously knows how to make Spider-Man content and will continue to do so, Amy Pascal credits Marvel with making a few things easier about Peter Parker’s journey on the big screen. And they’re specifically related to changes regarding Spidey’s signature superhero suit(s).
Amy Pascal’s comments come from the book The Story of Marvel Studios (Via ComicBook), which offers insider information about the various properties of the MCU. That definitely includes Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who debuted in Phase Three and quickly appeared in five installments of the franchise. And Holland will soon return to theaters with Spider-Man: No Way Home this December.
In her comments, Amy Pascal specifically mentions the way that the MCU has made Spider-Man’s mask more expressive, thanks to the reactive eyes. Obviously it's hard to emote behind a mask, and this small adjustment has given Peter Parker that ability. But that’s not the only costume-related change that Pascal seems to appreciate.
When Spider-Man was introduced to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was established a his mentor. Access to Stark tech has helped to explain how Tom Holland’s Peter is given so many awesome suits throughout the course of his tenure on the big screen. In the other two franchises we were meant to believe that Peter / sewed his signature superhero suit.
As previously mentioned, we’re just a few months away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ threequel looks absolutely wild, and will seemingly rip open the multiverse. There are countless rumors about the project, with some fans hoping to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as the previous Peter Parkers.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
