Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Sinister Six Rumors Just Took A Step Forward

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movies ever. The upcoming film will apparently pit Tom Holland's Peter Parker against villains from different movies and, of course, there's the rumored appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective Spider-Men. With its antagonists, many think the MCU could be building towards a Sinister Six , assembling its members from across the multiverse. Now, thanks to a recent reveal, those rumors seem to have taken a massive step forward.

The marketing push for the new Spidey movie is about to kick into a higher gear as its December release date gets closer. With this, an exclusive cover for Empire Magazine was recently released, and it seemed to contain even more confirmation that the Sinister Six is indeed coming in No Way Home, something that's likely to be exciting for fans. Here is the cover courtesy of a Twitter post from its designer:

No Way Home!!! What an honour! I designed the new cover for @empiremagazine - Spider-Man: No Way Home subscriber cover. Thanks so much to the wonderful team at #empiremagazine for letting me go mad on this cover! pic.twitter.com/H4j6M8R6QNOctober 22, 2021 See more

The cover is super cool, as its style reflects the multiversal vibe that will be present in the superhero movie. It especially invokes Doctor Strange’s spells and portals, which only adds to the excellent piece of artwork. The artwork also has Doctor Octopus' tentacle as well as a few of the Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs. But what's most interesting is that there appears to be a hand made of sand, theoretically confirming another member of the Sinister Six: Sandman. That’s three members represented on the cover and, of course, Jamie Fox’s Electro is also confirmed to be making an appearance. So based on all of this, we could be well on our way to the Sinister Six making their way in the MCU.

Alfred Molina's return as Doctor Octopus from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films alone would be enough to cause ridiculous levels of hype. Still, the fact that so many returning characters and villains seem to be in the mix is insane. On the heroic side of things, some believe Andrew Garfield has been confirmed , though many have been speculating his inclusion for months now. This is all just a testament to the fact that with the multiverse now a factor in the MCU, anything is possible.

One also has to wonder if Venom will make an appearance. Based on Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s mid-credits scene, there is a strong possibility we could see the symbiote antihero in the MCU as well. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige addressed recently the scene , explaining the level of coordination between Marvel and Sony. So there's always a chance Tom Hardy's fan-favorite character could be a part of the potential Sinister Six that seems to be forming.