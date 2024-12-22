After Spider-Man 4 Casting Rumors Swirled Around Anya Taylor-Joy, One Of The Franchise’s Producers Weighed In

2025 will mark the release of more than a few upcoming Marvel movies, though there’s one particular title that’ll arrive beyond that. I’m talking about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, which is set to open in theaters in 2026. Concrete details on the film are few, but there have been plenty of rumors swirling around the much-anticipated, forthcoming superhero film. Just recently, it was alleged that Anya Taylor-Joy was being courted for a major role in the film. Now, franchise producer Amy Pascal is weighing on the casting chatter.

It was entertainment industry insider Daniel Ritchman who alleged that the Furiosa star was being courted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On his Patreon (via The Direct), Ritchman also noted that the 28-year-old actress was previously considered for the role of the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That role eventually went to Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner. What Ritchman didn’t specify is the character that the Glass alum was supposedly being considered for.

On that note, a reporter for the British publication caught up with Amy Pascal at an event, they name-dropped one particular character when inquiring about the casting rumors. They specifically asked about Anya Taylor-Joy being eyed for the role of Black Cat (whose real name is Felicia Hardy). In a TikTok video, Pascal responded with the following sentiments:

She would be fantastic, she’s amazing. We’re not quite at that stage yet. … There’s a lot of fantastic female characters, but I can’t talk about all this!

The Challengers producer kept her answer relatively short and, based on what she had to say, it would appear that casting for the fourth Spidey flick is still a ways off. Nevertheless, it’s interesting to think about who could end up joining the movie. Anya Taylor-Joy previously starred in the X-Men spinoff film The New Mutants, in which she played Illyana Rasputin a.k.a. Magik. I think she’d make a solid Felicia Hardy, as she possesses the charisma and physicality necessary for the role.

As of this writing, Spider-Man 4 has a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, whose MCU credits include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming TV show Wonder Man. Story details are also being held close to the vest, but Tom Holland seems to be pleased with the direction. In fact, he said that after he read the script, it really “lit a fire” under him. He actually read that screenplay with on and off-screen partner Zendaya, who may have a reduced role in the film should she return as Michelle Jones.

During a previous interview, Amy Pascal also teased what Spidey 4 is about. The veteran producer briefly explained that fans will find Peter Parker dealing with the ramifications of his decision to erase himself from the universe’s memory. He’ll have to wait and see exactly what that entails – and whether Anya Taylor-Joy ends up playing a character involved in that narrative.

Spider-Man 4’s release date is currently set for July 24, 2026. In the meantime, you can check out the Tom Holland-fronted trilogy using a Disney+ subscription. You can also use the membership to watch many of the Marvel movies in order.