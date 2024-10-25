Spider-Man 4 Officially Has A Release Date, And Now I’m Wondering How The Sequel Will Connect To Avengers: Doomsday

Although 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home admirably concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set trilogy that began in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming, it’s been made abundantly clear in the years since that it wouldn’t be the last time we’d see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Spider-Man 4 has been in active development for the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, with Holland recently saying that the script “lit a fire” under him. Now we finally know when Spider-Man 4 will hit the big screen, though this announcement now has me wondering how it will connect to another upcoming superhero movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

Sony Pictures has dated the yet-to-be-officially-titled Spider-Man 4 for July 24, 2026. That means Holland will star in two theatrical offerings that July, as he’s also boarded Christopher Nolan’s next movie, which comes out on July 17. Shrek 5, the live-action Moana and Paw Patrol 3 are the other tentpole releases currently slated for July 2026. More importantly, this means Spider-Man 4 will arrive nearly three months after Avengers: Doomsday, which opens May 1, 2026.

