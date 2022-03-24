Amazing Spider Man 3: After Fans Campaign For Andrew Garfield’s Cancelled Movie, Sony Is Poking Fun At Those Efforts

As far as Marvel characters go, Spider-Man is definitely one of the most popular. That’s why Peter Parker has already been adapted into film so many times, most recently with the wild crossover event that was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ movie was a massive hit, and Andrew Garfield was a scene stealer as the middle Peter. After fans campaigned for the long-cancelled Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie to finally get made , Sony is poking fun at those efforts.

Andrew Garfield’s original run as Peter Parker was cut short when Amazing Spider-Man 3 and its spinoff was scrapped by Sony . That’s partly why audiences responded so well to seeing him back in the role for No Way Home. Fans have been campaigning to see Garfield’s threequel come together, and now Sony is poking fun on Twitter . Check it out below.

The Amazing Peter #3!(Note: Yes, we’ve seen the hashtag. No, we don’t decide which movies get made. We’re just the social team 🙂)#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital, and coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12: https://t.co/unUkX9ceZc pic.twitter.com/TCsyk7swLCMarch 22, 2022 See more

If Sony was aiming for the hearts of Amazing Spider-Man fans, they’ve landed a bullseye. While the social media team made it clear they’ve got no actual power at the studio, they couldn’t help but draw attention to the hashtags calling for Andrew Garfield’s third solo movie. But in the end, it’s all just a promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release on digital and Blu-ray.

The post by Sony’s official Twitter account, and has gotten a ton of retweets and likes. This is partly because it includes footage of Andrew Garfield’s return as Spider-Man , which resulted in theaters erupting into applause during No Way Home’s opening weekend. Fans can re-watch that moment for themselves now that the project is available on digital, and eventually hitting Blu-ray on April 12th.

In many ways, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s three-franchise crossover served Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker more than his “brothers.” In addition to suiting back up and recreating the iconic pointing meme , Peter #2 was also able to finally redeem himself for the death of Gwen Stacey. We watched as Garfield’s character worked through his trauma, and ultimately was able to forgive himself for that tragic turn of events.

It should be interesting to see if/when Andrew Garfield’s web slinger returns to the big screen. While some fans are hoping to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Sony is also working on a mysterious new trilogy of movies. Perhaps we’ll see the three Peter Parkers once again share the screen, granted Tom Holland renews his contract as the character.