‘I Was Very Scared Of All Of That Being Threatened': Andrew Garfield Gets Real Over The Sacrifices He Made To Play Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield got real about his fears over Spider-Man casting.
Actor Andrew Garfield is one of the most versatile talents working right now, with credits on both the screen and stage. One of his biggest roles remains as Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), with fans thrilled when he returned to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield recently got real over the sacrifices he made to play the role, saying "I was very scared of all of that being threatened." Let's break it all down.
Prior to Garfield's role in No Way Home, he starred as Peter Parker in the two Amazing Spider-Man movies. This really helped to make him a household name, but he admitted that he was nervous about taking it on. While speaking over the weekend at the Hamptons International Film Festival (attended by yours truly), he spoke about his passion for the role compared to the real-world changes that come with it. While sharing how doing stage work fueled his soul between Spider-Man movies, he said:
Given the popularity of the superhero genre, Garfield isn't wrong by calling it a "circus" that he's been involved in for years. And while playing Peter Parker helped his star power grow and likely contributed to future jobs, it changed his day to day existence. As he shared in the same conversation:
Some solid points were made. While some fans are still hoping for Andrew Garfield to reprise his role as Spider-Man in an upcoming Marvel movie, it sounds like being a superhero leaves something to be desired. While being a celebrity is a dream for many, it can be a double-edged sword. As the Oscar-nominated actor put it:
Honestly, this makes sense. While Garfield is happy to talk to fans, those who know him primarily as Spider-Man tend to make these interactions a bit more awkward. Because he's not connecting with those fans, instead he seemingly feel like a commodity. Fame is weird.
While fans are left wondering if he'll ever play Spider-Man again, Andrew Garfield's latest movie We Live In Time will arrive in the New Year. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.