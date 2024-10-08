‘I Was Very Scared Of All Of That Being Threatened': Andrew Garfield Gets Real Over The Sacrifices He Made To Play Spider-Man

Actor Andrew Garfield is one of the most versatile talents working right now, with credits on both the screen and stage. One of his biggest roles remains as Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), with fans thrilled when he returned to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield recently got real over the sacrifices he made to play the role, saying "I was very scared of all of that being threatened." Let's break it all down.

Prior to Garfield's role in No Way Home, he starred as Peter Parker in the two Amazing Spider-Man movies. This really helped to make him a household name, but he admitted that he was nervous about taking it on. While speaking over the weekend at the Hamptons International Film Festival (attended by yours truly), he spoke about his passion for the role compared to the real-world changes that come with it. While sharing how doing stage work fueled his soul between Spider-Man movies, he said:

Not that Spider-Man wasn’t my soul’s work it definitely was. I really felt a passionate part of me that needs that character and needs to be connected to that character. But all the stuff around it is a different kind of circus.

Given the popularity of the superhero genre, Garfield isn't wrong by calling it a "circus" that he's been involved in for years. And while playing Peter Parker helped his star power grow and likely contributed to future jobs, it changed his day to day existence. As he shared in the same conversation:

I want to be able to walk around and people watch still, and not be watched. I want to be able to talk to someone at a cafe or a bar or my cab driver and not have it be about me. Or the idea of a famous person. I was very in love with being alive. And very in love with being part of the world. And I was very scared of all of that being threatened.

Some solid points were made. While some fans are still hoping for Andrew Garfield to reprise his role as Spider-Man in an upcoming Marvel movie, it sounds like being a superhero leaves something to be desired. While being a celebrity is a dream for many, it can be a double-edged sword. As the Oscar-nominated actor put it:

You get treated in a way that is unrelated to who you actually are… When I see someone in the street who has seen Spider-Man only I actually am not part of that interaction. I don’t actually exist, it’s a projection. So it’s like I’m providing a service of Mickey Mouse. I’m Mickey Mouse for a second.

Honestly, this makes sense. While Garfield is happy to talk to fans, those who know him primarily as Spider-Man tend to make these interactions a bit more awkward. Because he's not connecting with those fans, instead he seemingly feel like a commodity. Fame is weird.

While fans are left wondering if he'll ever play Spider-Man again, Andrew Garfield's latest movie We Live In Time will arrive in the New Year. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.