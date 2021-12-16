As Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Start To Leak, Sony Is Taking Action

If you're a Spider-Man fan who is excited for all of the big blockbuster action in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you're going to have to be quite vigilant in the coming days when it comes to using social media. While many who have already had the chance to see the film are being respectful when it comes to not revealing secrets online, there are individuals lacking in character/decency/respectability who are intent on trying to ruin the experience for others (and for no apparent gain). It's a frustrating aspect of being a movie fan in the internet age – but for what it's worth, Sony is taking action to try and protect audiences from learning too much about the new release prior to their trip to their local theater.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home having been released a couple days early in some foreign markets, pirated versions of the movie have started floating around, and this includes spoiler-filled clips hitting YouTube. According to The Hollywood Reporter, some online leaks have revealed as much as 10 minute chunks of the film, but the studio is taking action to remove those videos from the internet. This involves takedown procedures that end up leaving screens with the message "Video Unavailable. This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movies & Shows, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds."

Those who have been patiently waiting for the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters surely won't be shocked by this development, as fans have been forced to pull off spoiler ninja moves for months now. While there a few things better for cinephiles than being totally surprised by events that play out on the big screen, certain denizens on the internet have for some reason felt it necessary to play "Spider-Man detective" in 2021 and try to wheedle out certain revelations that the filmmakers and stars behind the movie have tried to maintain as mysteries. Exactly why they want to try and ruin the movie for themselves and others isn't apparent beyond simple and immature impatience.

The marketing campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home has made actually extra efforts to try and stop this kind of internet behavior, even going as far to enlist stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon to record a piece politely asking that some movie fans not make active attempts to spoil the film for others. You can watch the video below:

see it, don’t spoil it!pic.twitter.com/cYvF32avZXDecember 16, 2021 See more

It's felt like the movie has taken a lifetime to get here, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is now just hours away from playing on the big screen domestically (and it looks like it is going to have a big opening weekend). Co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and more, the film will start showing in theaters around the country this evening – and after your screening you should definitely head back here to CinemaBlend for all of our extensive coverage. And if you're still in full preparation mode, do yourself a favor and check out our Marvel Movies In Order and Upcoming Marvel Movies features.