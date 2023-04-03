I Have A Wild Theory About How Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Should End

Let me start this off by telling everyone up front that I have not yet seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Like all of you, I’ve been patiently waiting to see the sequel to one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made , the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And we were supposed to have seen the new movie by now. Its original release date hovered around April 2022, until the film got delayed , like countless other features during the COVID production cycle. But now it’s heading to theaters on Friday, June 2 (one of several things we already know about the sequel), and my brain has been racing about how this movie might end.

Why? Because during the production process on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it was revealed that a third movie also would be coming as part of package. This was mentioned following a rough tease of the first 15 minutes of Across during Sony’s panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. But it’s the title of the third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, that really has me stretching the boundaries of my imagination. Because what do I think happens when one goes “Beyond” animation? They cross over into live-action.

Let me try to explain.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Probably Will End On A Cliffhanger

Call it the Empire Strikes Back method of franchise storytelling. You know that you are going to be able to return and make another movie. So you establish a dramatic plot twist at the end of your “middle” movie (if Spider-Verse only ends up being a trilogy) that has to be resolved in the third – and already announced – movie. Heck, team Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse concluded its initial movie with a tease of where the story could/will be leading. As Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) lies down in his bed, a portal opens and he hears the voice of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) asking him if he’s got a minute.

Even the way Miles signs off hints at the notion that we’re about to meet SO MANY more Spider-Man iterations in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He openly says, “Because I’m Spider-Man. But I’m not the only one. Not by a long shot.” Here, see for yourself :

Not a super dramatic ending, but one that definitely leaves the door open for more storytelling in the world. Which is what we are getting. And it’s why I think the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will also end on a scene that sets up where the story will continue in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

(Image credit: Sony)

There’s One Predictable Ending, And Then There’s My Crazy Theory

I’ve seen more than a few people online guess that by the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles and Gwen and however many other Spider-heroes they pull into their latest adventure will lose, big time, to The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). Co-director Kemp Powers already has confirmed that The Spot is the villain of both Across and Beyond, and that he will have a “surprising” connection to Miles Morales. So ending Across on a downbeat moment where The Spot triumphs over our heroes and seems poised to take over the Multiverse in some massive way makes sense.

We’ve also seen it done before, and I don’t believe that the creative team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wants to play by the established rules. So here’s what I think they might attempt.

The word “Beyond” is the key to my theory. Also, there have been rumors flying around that MCU Spider-Man Tom Holland will somehow appear in the movie, with one pundit even commenting on how it could be in a live-action iteration. So what happens if and when Miles goes “Beyond” the Spider-Verse?

I think he ends up in live-action.

Here’s how I actually think it can play out. Again, I‘m stressing that I haven’t seen this movie, and have zero inside information. But I thought up this amazing ending that could call back, beautifully, to a key scene from Into the Spider-Verse. Imagine if, at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we get a Point-Of-View shot through Miles Morales’s eyes. He’s looking at a live-action Spider-Man , who says, “You’re like me.” In other words, this scene… only, instead of Chris Pine’s OG Spider-Man, we get a live-action Spider-Man.

Now, here’s where I think things can get really crazy (and very fun). If the scene is played through Miles’s point of view, and we only see the live-action Spider-Man who is speaking to him, then Sony just bought themselves time to cast the live-action Miles Morales. This would fuel so much speculation and anticipation for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, arriving in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Want to get even crazier?

What if the live-action Spider-Man that Miles meets is Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield? And Sony uses the transition from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to re-introduce the Spidey who is going to carry their side of the universe opposite Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor Johnson), Madame Webb (Dakota Johnson) and more. Plus, this Spider-Man would be able to mentor Miles as he continues to learn how to be the best version of his hero possible.

Here’s the thing: This is all an informed guess. I believe Across will end on a cliffhanger, because we already know that Beyond is coming. I think the term “Beyond” suggests a transition into live-action, and rumors already are circulating to support that theory. Maybe we’ll know a little more about the possibility of this twist ending when the newest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives this week?