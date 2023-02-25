Wow, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Rumored To Include Tom Holland In A Wild Way

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in late 2021, Tom Holland’s future as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Web-Slinger has been shrouded in mystery. Yes, there is a fourth Holland-led Spider-Man movie in the works, but there’s no timetable on when it will start rolling cameras. However, if a new rumor is to be believed, we’re only months away from seeing Holland pop up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and how he’ll allegedly appear sounds wild.

While 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse saw Spider-heroes from other realities being forcibly thrown into Miles Morales’ home dimension, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will follow Shameik Moore’s character traveling across the multiverse, running into familiar faces and new characters alike. But here’s the twist on Tom Holland’s rumored appearance in Across the Spider-Verse: Above the Line reporter Jeff Sneider shared on The Hot Mic that he’s heard Miles will see Holland’s Peter Parker in a “live-action dimension,” as opposed to Holland’s version of Spidey being animated like the other characters. Sneider also mentioned that getting Holland involved with Across the Spider-Verse is part of the reason why the movie was pushed from an October 2022 release to being one of this summer’s 2023 new movie releases.

This piece of information follows three months after Chris Miller, a co-writer and executive producer on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, teased that “anything is possible in the multiverse” when he was asked if Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was one of the Spider-Men who could show up in the sequel. No doubt a character appearance this big won’t be officially confirmed until the movie is actually out, but if Holland is part of Across the Spider-Verse, this will be his sixth time playing the character, and the first time outside of an MCU project. Archival footage of Holland’s Peter Parker was also briefly seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s mid-credits scene after Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his symbiote were transported to the MCU.

Tom Holland revealed in 2019 that he was supposed to cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but it didn’t work out for unknown reasons. Now there’s more indication that an arrangement was worked out for him to appear in Across the Spider-Verse. Seeing his Peter Parker in his normal live-action form interact with the animated Miles Morales would only make this movie even more of a dazzling visual ride than what we’re already expecting.

Among the Spider-heroes who are confirmed to appear alongside Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk. Jason Scharwatzman is playing lead antagonist Jonathan Ohnn, a.k.a. the portal-conjuring Spot, but as shown in the Across the Spider-Verse teaser trailer (which you can watch below), Miles will run into issues with Spider-Man 2099 and other webbed wonders.

Chris Miller wrote Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Phil Lord and David Callaham, while Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson all shared directing duties. The sequel swings into theaters on June 2, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will follow on March 29, 2024.