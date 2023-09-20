Kirsten Dunst Admits Her Kid Is In Love With Spider-Man, And He’s Gonna Have A Big Shock In A Few Years

It’s been over 20 years since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man first brought the beloved comic book character to the big screen with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. An especially memorable element of the original trilogy was the superhero’s somewhat tragic love story with Kirsten Dunst ’s Mary Jane Watson. Two decades ago may feel like just yesterday to many fans of the movies, but for kids just growing up right now, it’s highly likely they haven’t even discovered those movies. That includes Dunst’s own children, apparently.

Kirsten Dunst shares two young children with her husband Jesse Plemons, who is a fellow actor. They have two sons, five-year-old Ennis and two-year-old James. As the Spider-Man actress shared on Instagram, one of her kids has started getting into the iconic character, and he has “no clue” just who his mom is yet. Check out the post:

Isn’t that adorable? Dunst shared a sweet photograph of one of her sons holding up a Spider-Man umbrella and donning a matching red t-shirt in a photo her husband took. As she noted, it sounds like the couple have yet to show the original Spider-Man trilogy to their kids, so he’s just out here living life oblivious to the fact that his mother is one of the most famous actors associated with the Spider-Man film world.

Given the age group of her kids, I don’t blame the actress for slowing her roll when it comes to exposing her kids to the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, especially with the complicated concept of their parents being famous actors who fill roles like Spider-Man’s girlfriend and all. I imagine a young child who is the son of Dunst wouldn't witness her upside-down kissing Tobey Maguire’s Spidey without asking a lot of questions and becoming unbelievably confused.

Additionally, it’s pretty wild to imagine how Dunst’s kids will likely grow up knowing Zendaya as MJ first before their mother as the same character! They also are having their childhood in a time when there are more Spider-Man movies than ever, between the MCU, the animated Spider-Verse movies and even the Andrew Garfield-led films. Of course if this Spider-Man obsession continues, Dunst’s kids are going to find out eventually, and I wish I could see the look on their faces when they make the discovery!