Spider-Man OGs Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst Walked The Red Carpet At Cannes, And I'm Getting Emo About The Trilogy’s Ending Again

The distinguished Cannes Film Festival continues this weekend with more high-profile movie premieres, including Martin Scorsese’s latest movie, Killers Of the Flower Moon . And among the attendees at the glamorous red carpet event on Saturday were the leads of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. Let me tell you, seeing the OG Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson pose for the same event had me in my feels about Spider-Man 3 .

Kirsten Dunst walked the carpet in the France city as a date to husband Jesse Plemons, who is among the stars in Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser. Variety shared a video of the married couple happily posing in formal wear at the event along with sharing another post of Tobey Maguire in attendance. Maguire is a longtime friend of DiCaprio, and he apparently went to the premiere in support of his pal whom he's been friends with since their early days in Hollywood in the '90s.

While the coverage of the premiere didn’t see Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire crossing paths, I'll be honest, I wistfully imagined that the Spider-Man actors interacted with each other at some point during the star-studded affair. Look I know the Spider-Man trilogy is fiction and very much separate from the lives of the two Hollywood stars, but seeing them attend the same event does remind this fan of the melancholic ending of Spider-Man 3. Remember how it had the ill-fated lovers slow-dancing without much closure about where their characters would go next? I'm not over it.

Killers Of The Flower Moon (Image credit: AppleTV+) Release Date: October 20, 2023

Directed By: Martin Scorsese

Written By: Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser

Runtime: 206 minutes

It’s no secret Spider-Man 3 is a bit of a hot mess, but more than anything it was heartbreaking to see the relationship that was built across the trilogy fall apart. Thank goodness we got Spider-Man: No Way Home back in 2021, which finally gave Tobey Maguire a chance to step into the Spidey suit again and leave a sweeter taste in the mouths of fans regarding the fate of his character. Though Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson did not appear, the actress has shared that she thinks that reprising her iconic Marvel role “could happen.”

Dunst and Maguire were both at Cannes in support of Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese’s upcoming book adaptation of the true-crime novel of the same name about the Osage Murders at a time when the FBI had been newly formed. Check out the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer that has us expecting thinking the movie is about to get all the Oscars: