Sam Raimi Has A Pretty Solid Reason For Not Wanting To Direct A Tom Holland Spider-Man Movie

The comic book genre has been the most powerful force in the entertainment industry for years, but there was a time when these types of blockbusters were a gamble. Before cinematic universes, Sam Raimi helmed his Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the title character. And after returning to the genre with Doctor Strange 2, some fans are hoping he helm some more web slinging. But Raimi has a pretty solid reason for not wanting to direct a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie.

Phase Four of the MCU has been leaning into the concept of the multiverse, resulting in wild crossover events for both Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter movie featured the previous two Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles alongside Tom Holland. Sam Raimi was recently asked by the LA Times if he’d be interesting directing Holland in a Spider-Man movie, responding honestly with:

I love Spider-Man. And I love Tom Holland in the role. [But] if I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey or he’d break my neck.

Touche. As much as Sam Raimi appreciates what Tom Holland has brought to Peter Parker during his years in the MCU, there’s only one actor he’s interested in directing as Spider-Man . And that’s the man who started it all with him back in the early 2000’s: Tobey Maguire. And given his charming performance in No Way Home, the Seabiscuit actor clearly still has it.

Sam Raimi’s comments about his possible future in the Spider-Man franchise come as he was promoting his new Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Moviegoers were psyched that the visionary filmmaker was back in the comic book genre, and he brought a sense of horror and style to the MCU that his fans were hoping for. Who wouldn't want to see him back behind the camera for another Spider-Man movie?

Given the acclaimed performances by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there has definitely been renewed fan interest in seeing those previous franchises continued. This is especially true for the latter actor , as The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was unceremoniously scrapped and Garfield’s tenure was cut short. And with Sony reportedly planning a new trilogy of movies, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Of course, Sam Raimi has been focused largely on the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU sequel debuted to massive numbers at the theaters , as fans clamored to catch up with both the title character and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch . And the Raimi spin on the MCU included some of the most gnarly kills we’ve ever seen in the shared franchise.