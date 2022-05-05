Spider-Man 3’s Sam Raimi Explains The Infamous Peter Parker Dance Scene

Visionary filmmaker Sam Raimi has returned to the superhero genre with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This was a turn of events moviegoers were thrilled with, and resulted in quite a bit of reminiscing about his work on the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy . And Raimi recently explained the infamous Peter Parker dance scene from Spider-Man 3.

While the first two Spider-Man movies were universally acclaimed, some aspects of the third movie failed to truly resonate with audiences . One of the most viral scenes is after Peter Parker has gone bad, and has a montage of dancing and misdeeds that has been made into countless memes over the years. Sam Raimi was recently asked by Fandom about the aspect of his Spider-Man threequel, saying:

Well, we meant it to be funny, actually. It was Peter Parker’s version — this lame kid — of what it must be like to be his evil self. But he’s so whipped. He’s so out of it that that’s his take on it. And that didn’t go over well with the audience. But that’s what we were trying to do. So I’m not surprised that people… I’m glad people find it funny! We we wanted it to be fun.

There you have it. Sam Raimi is a filmmaker who hasn't shied away from elements of camp throughout his years behind the camera, and the Spider-Man trilogy was no exception. And as he explained in a recent interview, the infamous dance scene was always meant to be funny and out of place.

Sam Raimi’s comments about Spider-Man 3 addresses what is perhaps the most iconic scene of the entire 2007 blockbuster. The comic book flick included a number of villains, including a (l ess than perfect) introduction for Venom. And when Peter Parker bonds with a symbiote, what follows is his black suit, a new hairdo, and some sweet dance moves. For those unfamiliar, you can watch that sequence below,

Once you see Tobey Maguire’s groovy moves in Spider-Man 3, you just can’t forget it. And with Sam Raimi back in the superhero genre with Doctor Strange’s sequel, it should be interesting if we get more surprisingly campy moments in the new blockbuster. The trailers make it seem like a scary and sometimes serious journey, but there's no telling what Raimi has up his sleeve. Luckily our wait is over, as The Multiverse of Madness is finally arriving in theaters– see what critics are saying here .

Sam Raimi’s work on the original Spider-Man trilogy was recently honored with the release of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. That ambitious crossover movie featured the return of Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, as well as franchise villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Sandman– played by the likes of Willem Dafoe , Alfred Molina, and Thomas Haden Church.