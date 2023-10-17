Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Coming To Streaming On Halloween, So Bring Out Your Costumes

There’s no question that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most successful 2023 movie releases. In addition to the Into the Spider-Verse sequel earning critical acclaim like its predecessor (CinemaBlend’s Across the Spider-Verse review rated it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars), it’s also pulled in over $690 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing movie of the year. Well, good news for those of you who missed out on Across the Spider-Verse in theaters or have been eager to rewatch it on streaming: it’ll be arriving on one of the big platforms stateside on Halloween, just in time for you to ring out your Spider-Verse-themed costumes.

Netflix has announced that Across the Spider-Verse will be added to its library on October 31, close to five full months after the movie premiered in theaters. Once the animated sequel hits the platform, it will be the sixth Spider-Man movie available for Netflix subscribers to watch, following Tobey Maguire’s trilogy and Andrew Garfield’s duology. Alas, if you’re looking to stream an Into the Spider-Verse/Across the Spider-Verse double feature, you’ll need a Live TV add-on to your Hulu subscription to access the former.

Now that we know when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will come to Netflix on Halloween, are any of you reading this planning to dress up as a character from the sequel? After all, if you intend to go out on that spooky day, you’ll undoubtedly see plenty of costumes inspired by 2023’s biggest movies, including Barbie. Like I already said, Across the Spider-Verse definitely falls into that successful club, and with only two weeks to go until Halloween, there’s still some time to come up with a solid way to suit up as Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara or any number of people from the animated movie.

Taking place 16 months after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse saw Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales clashing with both Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot and Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, with the latter leading the Spider-Society, a group of web-spinning heroes who protect the multiverse. Without going into spoilers, Across the Spider-Verse’s ending left behind various unresolved plot threads, but the good news is that a follow-up movie, titled Beyond the Spider-Verse, has already been greenlit. The bad news is that Beyond the Spider-Verse has been removed from the theatrical calendar after originally being dated for March 29, 2024.

As such, it’s unclear when this superhero movie trilogy will conclude, but at least those of you on Netflix will be be able to stream Across the Spider-Verse to your heart’s content starting at the end of the month. For now though, you can learn what cinematic originals the streaming service has coming up by reading through the Netflix movie schedule, or feel free to take in the best movies on Netflix that are already available.