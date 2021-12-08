Spider-Man: No Way Home Actress Marissa Tomei Jokes About The Burden Of Knowing The Movie’s Ending, And Who She Told

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies since Avengers: Endgame. The movie will be the end of a trilogy for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and might, if the rumors are to be believed, blow the doors off the burgeoning multiverse by introducing both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions of Spider-Man into the MCU. The way this movie ends is likely to be a big deal for fans, but only Marissa Tomei’s therapist knows for sure.

With all the rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, the security on this movie has been incredibly tight . Considering how some members of the cast are frequently guilty of revealing spoilers, one can imagine Marvel and Sony have gone to extra effort to make sure nothing leaks. Marissa Tomei recently revealed to BackstageOL that she felt she needed to tell somebody about how the movie ends, so she told her therapist...

I know, only my therapist knows the ending. I had to be under oath. And I had to tell someone!

It’s understandable why spoilers happen. Sometimes, when you know a secret it can be really hard to not tell other people. You want to share what you know. Marissa Tomei at least figured out a great way to unburden herself of the knowledge she had. She found somebody she could tell who isn’t supposed to reveal what they learn in therapy sessions.

Therapists, at least one hopes, are used to knowing things they can’t tell anybody else, so knowing how a movie trilogy ends should be no big deal. Of course, now the therapist knows how the movie will end, which might suck if they were really looking forward to seeing it without spoilers.

How Spider-Man: No Way Home ends is a big question that will likely impact the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Based on the fact that the upcoming Doctor Strange movie is called Multiverse of Madness, and the fact that the multiverse itself has already appeared in other Marvel stories, we can expect the problems we see starting in the trailer for No Way Home won’t be “fixed” by the end of the movie. What it could all mean is unknown.

And these are questions many fans want to be the first to learn the answers to. Spider-Man: No Way Home is seeing remarkable ticket presales which show that a lot of people are more than willing to go back to the theatre if it means seeing all this.