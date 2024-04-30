Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Shares Hope For Spider-Man Future After No Way Home’s Heartbreaking Ending

It’s a relief to say that Spider-Man 4 is still a go after the writer’s strike disrupted early talks about the upcoming film. Tom Holland’s last update on the fourth movie was that everyone was making sure this next film would be something “special.” But after the heartbreaking ending of No Way Home with no one remembering Peter Parker, does that leave room for his best friend Ned? Jacob Batalon shares hope that Ned still exists in the universe of Spider-Man.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home’s unforgettable ending, Peter orders Dr. Strange to remove the world’s memories of Peter Parker to avoid the multiverse from forming. It was a true hero’s sacrifice as it cost his best friend and his girlfriend from remembering who he is and leaving him alone. With no one from Peter’s previous life remembering him, does that leave room for Ned in Spider-Man 4? During the press junket for Jacob Batalon’s upcoming horror film Tarot, he spoke of hope to ComicBook about his future in Spider-Man films.

I honestly don't know. I don't know what any future holds for any of them in that world. I just feel like if things happen, they happen. I hope so. I definitely hope so. It's sad that he has no friends anymore.

Yes, it is a shame that Peter Parker ends up being an island of his own at the end of No Way Home. After all, he had such a happy life with his best friend Ned and finally got a girlfriend in MJ after Far From Home. But as we know from every Spider-Man movie , tragedy tends to follow the teenage web-slinging hero. This ending shows symbolism that Peter’s three-arc origin story is concluded and he’s onto the next chapter of his life being Spider-Man full-time.

If Jacob Batalon were to be in Spider-Man 4, I’m curious if he would continue down a hero’s path or become the villain. In No Way Home, we saw him channel his inner sorcery opening portals with Dr. Strange’s ring. His story concluded with him going to MIT with MJ.

While we could possibly see Ned continue his sorcery, his character could also follow the comic book’s path in turning to the dark side as the villainous Hobgoblin. When Jacob Batalon was confronted with Hobgoblin rumors , he said he’d prefer to keep any answers he knows on the hush. Batalon was almost about to play evil when decisions about who the three Spider-Men would battle in the finale were being made. Concept art of him as Hobgoblin showed him riding that infamous glider with pumpkin bombs in hand. Imagine how cool that would have been!

As for the possibility of playing Hobgoblin , the Hawaiian native said he’d love the chance to do that to show his ability to play more dark roles compared to always being funny. If this were to be the course Ned would go on, it would definitely fall under the familiar territory of Peter’s best friend turning on him. I’d just be curious what would lead to Ned heading in the direction of evil.

Jacob Batalon may not know if he’ll be in Spider-Man 4, but he definitely hopes there’s still a place for him in the upcoming Marvel film . Hopefully, we can see him continue to be Peter’s “guy in the chair.” You can see the Spider-Man alum actor in Homecoming and Far From Home both on your Disney+ subscription .