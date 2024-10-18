'I Owe That To Him': Tom Holland Shares How Robert Downey Jr. Advocated For Him During Spider-Man Debut In Civil War
Just like Tony and Peter, Robert Downey Jr. was a mentor for Tom Holland in the MCU.
In just a few years, Tom Holland has become one of the most bankable young film stars. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order now that he became a household name after debuting as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And Holland recently shares how Robert Downey Jr. advocated for him during his first MCU project.
While fans are eager to learn about when Tom Holland might return as Peter Parker in an upcoming Marvel movie, the 28 year-old actor is also looking back to how it all began. During an appearance on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland spoke about his connection with RDJ, which began during his audition. As he put it:
Holland and Downey had killer chemistry throughout their appearances together in the MCU, including Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War. And it sounds like that began in the audition room before it extended to an actual film set, with Holland sharing that the Oscar-winning actor helped give him freedom to improvise.
But it was on the set of Captain America: Civil War where Robert Downey Jr. really stuck up for Tom Holland. Later in the same podcast appearance, the Uncharted actor shared how he helped him have a larger role in the blockbuster. In his words:
What a class act. While RDJ has his own job to do as Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War, he also seemed to be focus on Tom Holland's experience joining the MCU as Peter Parker. And after working on the long audition scene, he felt the younger actor deserved a chance to film the scene in its entirety... even if the Russo Brothers ultimately decided to leave it on the cutting room floor.
So what actually happened in the end? It turned out that Robert Downey Jr. was right in the end, and The Russo Brothers kept the larger version of Peter Parker's introduction scene. As he shared:
As previously mentioned, fans are eager to learn about Holland's return to the MCU, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending. While appearing on the podcast Holland confirmed he'd seen a draft of Spider-Man 4, which is a thrilling step forward. Hopefully more information comes sooner rather than later.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.
