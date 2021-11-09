Tom Holland Can't Stop, Won't Stop Denying Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Are In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full effect, with Eternals recently arriving in theaters and expanding the universe in a big way. Now fans are looking ahead to the next installment in the franchise: Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. And Tom Holland can’t stop, won’t stop denying Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the threequel.

There are countless rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the multiverse is seemingly in play. While a number of villains from previous franchises have been confirmed, fans are also convinced that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be reprising their roles as Peter Parker. Tom Holland has once again spoken to these rumors about his next movie, saying:

People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point. It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.

Well, there you have it. Tom Holland maintains he’s the only Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But still, he thinks fans are going to be pleased when seeing how villains like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock ultimately make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland’s comments to Total Film help to show how excited he is about the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. There’s only a month and change left before the blockbuster finally hits theaters, and the countless fan questions get answered. And if Holland is to be believed, we should adjust our expectations about possibly seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the mysterious movie.

Due to the wild popularity of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, anticipation for No Way Home has been at a fever pitch for a number of months. During this time, there were quite a few rumors swirling around. Some “leaks” from the set also arrived online, although it’s still unclear if there was any validity to them.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home inspired more questions than it answered, but fans were thrilled to see the confirmation of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. As a reminder, you can check out the limited footage for yourself below,

With Eternals officially in the rear view , all eyes are on the mysterious contents of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland certainly seems proud of the upcoming blockbuster, even if it’s seemingly not going to include Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. But despite how many times this plot point has been denied, some fans are going to continue holding out hope.