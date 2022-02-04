The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed the film world forever, bringing serialized storytelling and massive crossover events to the public. Fans are always hoping for more thrilling character pairings in future Marvel movies , especially with heroes from separate film franchises. And it turns out that Spider-Man’s Tom Holland would totally love to team up with one particular MCU star.

During his six-movie run in the MCU (so far) Tom Holland has been able to share scenes with countless heroes, especially during ensemble projects like Avengers: Endgame. But fans are looking to the future , and it turns out that the Cherry actor would love to have a crossover with Florence Pugh’s character Yelena. As he recently shared,

It hasn’t been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool.

Honestly, sign me up. Florence Pugh’s Yelena has quickly become a Marvel fan favorite thanks to her acclaimed performance in Black Widow and role in Hawkeye . And it looks like Tom Holland would like to star alongside his fellow Brit in a future MCU installment.

Tom Holland’s comments come from a recent appearance on the Zoe Bell Breakfast Show , where he was promoting the release of his new movie Uncharted. Obviously the conversation turned to his acclaimed run as Spider-Man, and possible future in the MCU. And while his contract as Peter Parker is up, he’s still got some ideas for the future. Enter Florence Pugh.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

But this isn’t actually the first time that Tom Holland has addressed this interest in seeing a Black Widow crossover with Florence Pugh. He spoke to this possible character pairing to ET on the red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home. As he had put it,

I want to work with Florence Pugh. I think she’s amazing. She’s so good in that movie and all the movies she’s done. I think she’s fantastic. A really cool Spider-Man / Black Widow movie would be a fun little twist.

Let’s make it happen, Marvel. Of course, Tom Holland would first have to sign a new contract to continue his tenure as Peter Parker. But given the massive popularity of his previous three Spider-Man movies and Far From Home’s record-breaking succes s, that deal feels like an inevitability. Let’s just hope that he gets to have some more thrilling crossover moments in the future.

As previously mentioned Florence Pugh’s character Yelena has had a short but super popular run in the MCU. She was the scene stealer of the Black Widow movie, bringing both heart and comedy to Scarlett Johansson’s blockbuster. Audiences were delighted to see her pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+, especially her chemistry with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop .