We Need To Talk Across The Spider-Verse's Scene-Stealing Hero, Pavitr Prabhakar
Here's the chai!
Whether you’ve witnessed the mind-blowing sequel that is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse or not, it’s time to get acquainted with Pavitr Prabhakar, a character who absolutely stole the show in the 2023 new movie release. Following the 2018 animated movie introducing moviegoers to offbeat Spider-heroes like Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir, the second critically-acclaimed Spider-Verse film takes this to a whole new level by introducing even more characters. However, of all the new Spider-folks there was something so special about Pavitr Prabhakar’s web-slinging moments.
Let’s talk a bit about the Indian Spider-Man’s origins, world and how he was brought into Across the Spider-Verse. Here we go:
Who Is Pavitr Prabhakar In The Comics?
First off, yes Pavitr Prabhakar is an actual Marvel Comics hero who made his way into the comics before his big-screen debut. The character first appeared in issue one of Spider-Man: India back in 2005, which was published in India. The story is about Pavitr Prabhakar, an orphaned Indian boy who moves to Mumbai from a remote village with his Aunt Maya and Uncle Bhim on a scholarship. After being bullied at school, Pavitr encounters an ancient yogi who bestows on him the powers of a spider and he becomes a crime-fighter and superhero!
Who Is Pavitr Prabhakar In Across The Spider-Verse?
Across The Spider-Verse draws from the comic character, but with an updated design (as you can see between the two above images). Plus, rather than this Spider-Man simply being from Mambai, in this version, he is from a multiverse where New York is a place called Mumbattan instead.
No spoilers here, but Pavitr Prabhakar plays a very pivotal role in Across The Spider-Verse along with Mumbattan being heavily featured in the movie itself. In a world where Indian superheroes are tough to come by, audiences are already applauding the movie for including the hero. Here are some of the Twitter comments:
- @filmicshailar: "Pavitr Prabhakar and the whole indian aesthetic of Mumbattan was so perfect, he's so fun and just looks amazing. Loved feeling represented like this."
- @Pollos_Hernandy: "I fucking loved Spider-Man India and I can’t wait to see more of him in Beyond the Spider-Verse.I felt like they tried to recreate the vibe of Indian cinema with his universe, which was rlly cool to me."
Love to see it! Pavitr Prabhakar certainly had some of the most laugh-out-loud moments in the movie and a lot of that has to do with Across The Spider-Verse cast member, Karan Soni voicing the role.
How The Character Was Brought To Life In Spider-Verse
Karan Soni, who was also memorable in the Deadpool movies, including being part of the upcoming third movie, shared how the character was brought to life in a Sony interview with the cast. In his words:
Across The Spider-Verse is a great example of bringing representation to the big screen in an organic way. Pavitr Prabhakar is not only a rare example of Indian representation, he’s also a fantastic addition to Across The Spider-Verse, who absolutely stole the show.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest