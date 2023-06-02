We Need To Talk Across The Spider-Verse's Scene-Stealing Hero, Pavitr Prabhakar

Whether you’ve witnessed the mind-blowing sequel that is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse or not, it’s time to get acquainted with Pavitr Prabhakar, a character who absolutely stole the show in the 2023 new movie release . Following the 2018 animated movie introducing moviegoers to offbeat Spider-heroes like Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir, the second critically-acclaimed Spider-Verse film takes this to a whole new level by introducing even more characters. However, of all the new Spider-folks there was something so special about Pavitr Prabhakar’s web-slinging moments.

Let’s talk a bit about the Indian Spider-Man’s origins, world and how he was brought into Across the Spider-Verse. Here we go:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who Is Pavitr Prabhakar In The Comics?

First off, yes Pavitr Prabhakar is an actual Marvel Comics hero who made his way into the comics before his big-screen debut. The character first appeared in issue one of Spider-Man: India back in 2005, which was published in India. The story is about Pavitr Prabhakar, an orphaned Indian boy who moves to Mumbai from a remote village with his Aunt Maya and Uncle Bhim on a scholarship. After being bullied at school, Pavitr encounters an ancient yogi who bestows on him the powers of a spider and he becomes a crime-fighter and superhero!

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

Who Is Pavitr Prabhakar In Across The Spider-Verse?

Across The Spider-Verse draws from the comic character, but with an updated design (as you can see between the two above images). Plus, rather than this Spider-Man simply being from Mambai, in this version, he is from a multiverse where New York is a place called Mumbattan instead.

No spoilers here, but Pavitr Prabhakar plays a very pivotal role in Across The Spider-Verse along with Mumbattan being heavily featured in the movie itself. In a world where Indian superheroes are tough to come by, audiences are already applauding the movie for including the hero. Here are some of the Twitter comments:

@filmicshailar : "Pavitr Prabhakar and the whole indian aesthetic of Mumbattan was so perfect, he's so fun and just looks amazing. Loved feeling represented like this."

: "Pavitr Prabhakar and the whole indian aesthetic of Mumbattan was so perfect, he's so fun and just looks amazing. Loved feeling represented like this." @Pollos_Hernandy : "I fucking loved Spider-Man India and I can’t wait to see more of him in Beyond the Spider-Verse.I felt like they tried to recreate the vibe of Indian cinema with his universe, which was rlly cool to me."

Love to see it! Pavitr Prabhakar certainly had some of the most laugh-out-loud moments in the movie and a lot of that has to do with Across The Spider-Verse cast member, Karan Soni voicing the role.

(Image credit: Fox)

How The Character Was Brought To Life In Spider-Verse

Karan Soni, who was also memorable in the Deadpool movies, including being part of the upcoming third movie, shared how the character was brought to life in a Sony interview with the cast. In his words:

I wasn’t aware of Spider-Man: India or any of that stuff. And then when I got it, they were like this is what it is. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is very exciting.’ We had like a scripted thing and then I had done a bunch of the sessions and then they called a few months ago and they were like ‘Hey, we’re feeling like it’s not culturally specific enough, so we’re going to do a little writers room and we want you to come and just like pitch ideas. I grew up in India and I just know this character will mean so much to people from India. I’ve gotten so many messages. They, Phil and Chris were so open, like ‘blow it up, what do you want to say?’ And the Chai tea bit, all this stuff, that was so culturally specific, came out of that session. And it was the most collaborative experience.

Across The Spider-Verse is a great example of bringing representation to the big screen in an organic way. Pavitr Prabhakar is not only a rare example of Indian representation, he’s also a fantastic addition to Across The Spider-Verse, who absolutely stole the show.