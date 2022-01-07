That Time Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Snuck Into A Screening Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spoiler alert for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release finally brought the three Spider-Men – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire – together on the big screen. Of course, the special team-up was one of Hollywood’s worst-kept secrets as rumors and photos circulated on the internet for months. The three actors denied the speculation for almost a year until the movie finally hit theaters. With the cat out of the bag, the Spider-Men can finally talk about their time on the sequel. It seemed as if an unlikely brotherhood formed between the actors as Garfield and Maguire snuck into a screening of the Marvel film.

Despite the rumors, Andrew Garfield's appearance came as a surprise, given he was repeatedly denying his involvement in No Way Home for months. But you can chalk that up to Marvel’s ironclad secrecy. Having shared the same role, the Tick, Tick...Boom! actor bonded with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland while shooting the film. They got so close that he and Maguire got into some mischief after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release. Garfield star spilled to Entertainment Tonight about his movie excursion with the OG Spider-Man.

I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience.

Shooting the Marvel multiverse extravaganza allowed the three Spider-Men to form a nice off-screen bond. Garfield seemed to enjoy his time with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The sequel appeared to birth a bromance many Marvel fans never knew they needed. Witnessing the actors on screen was a euphoric moment for many moviegoers no matter which Spider-Man they were a fan of.

Garfield was all about the brotherhood he achieved with Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland in the Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel. The Hacksaw Ridge star felt his role was to be the supportive middle brother to Maguire’s world-weary big brother and Holland’s troubled little brother. That wasn’t the first time Andrew Garfield opened up about their unique bond. The actor revealed his Peter Parker wanted Holland’s Parker to not suffer the same sad love story as he did. His and Maguire’s involvement was meant to enhance Holland rather than distract.

The team-up paid off as the film crossed $1 billion at the global box office. Of course, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned to their respective universes in No Way Home’s shocking finale. With the multiverse serving as the core for Phase Four, the Spider-Man brotherhood might continue if Tom Holland stays on as the web-slinger. To witness the brotherhood in action, check out Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters.