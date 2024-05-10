The MCU has become a well-oiled machine over the past decade and change. After dominating at the box office, the shared universe expanded thanks to live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription. There are endless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, including the future of the Spider-Man franchise. And a wild Spider-Man 4 rumor claims a horror legend is directing, and introducing a beloved character.

We know basically nothing about what Marvel is planning for Spider-Man's future, which is why there are countless theories and rumors circulating online. All three installments of Tom Holland's trilogy was directed by Jon Watts, who dropped out of directing the Fantastic Four movie. But a wild new rumor from scooper MyTimeToShine claims that none other than James Wan may be getting behind the camera, as he is reportedly one of the directors in the mix for the studio. And that rumored project could bring Black Cat into the franchise.

For now we should definitely take this report with a giant grain of salt. But the studio has been keeping tight lipped about Tom Holland's future as Spider-Man. Still, after Watts quit Fantastic Four it wouldn't be all that surprising if he decided to take some space away from the MCU to work on smaller projects. Especially given how wildly successful his trilogy was.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

On top of being a master of horror behind acclaimed projects like Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, and (more recently) Malignant, James Wan also has experience with blockbusters. He directed both of the Aquaman movies, as well as Furious 7. He would be a great choice to put his spin on Spider-Man, but it's unclear if these rumors will ever come to fruition.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and waiting for their favorite character to be adapted on the big screen. While Black Cat has had a long life in Spider-Man comics, animated shows, and video games, she's yet to get her time to shine in live-action. Anne Hathaway nearly played Black Cat in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4, which was cancelled. So it would be a full circle moment to see Tom Holland's fourth movie follow through with that promise.

Fans are definitely invested in what comes next for Holland's Peter Parker, especially after the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the crossovers ended, Doctor Strange's spell removed everyone's memories of Peter. That includes Happy, Ned, and MJ, leaving Spider-Man alone in a post-snap New York City. And having him come face to face with another vigilante in Black Cat might be a fun way to keep the story going. Although we're all hoping that Pete gets to reunite with his friends.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.