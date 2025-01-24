Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Has Screened, And Critics Say ‘Spectacular Surprises’ Await In The Upcoming Disney+ Series
First reactions are in.
There’s no shortage of Spider-Man content out there for fans of the web-slinging superhero — try watching all of the Spider-Man movies in order — and the next project to hit the 2025 TV schedule will add to the MCU’s version of the character. Premiering January 29, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series shows how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) got his powers. Critics have had the chance to screen episodes before they become available with a Disney+ subscription, and they’re hitting social media with their first reactions.
Jeff Trammell is running the show for the upcoming Marvel series, which takes place in an alternate reality where Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) mentored Peter Parker, rather than Tony Stark. Other characters will also make appearances, including Daredevil, voiced by Charlie Cox. Let’s get to the critics! Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric starts things off with a glowing assessment of the upcoming Spider-Man series, writing:
In fact, the majority of early reactions to the upcoming Disney+ show rave about everything from the animation to the characters to the tone. Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast calls it a “massive win” for Marvel:
Colman Domingo makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Jenna Anderson of Phase Hero calls his performance “inspired.” The critic says:
She’s not the only one singing the praises of the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee. Big Screen Leaks calls Colman Domingo a show-stealer and says we need that second season as soon as possible. BSL continues:
Josh Wilding also praises creator Jeff Trammell for everything from the opening theme to writing that’s on par with the best Spider-Man movies. This one’s a must-see, folks. Wilding continues:
Bam Smack Pow agrees with that last assessment, warning fans that after all 10 episodes have been released, they are going to be so hungry for more. In their words:
Michael J. Lee enjoys the way the new series explores stories of those around the superhero, showing how others are affected by Peter and his capabilities. You don’t have to have seen all the Marvel movies in order to enjoy the show, but there are some MCU references, Lee says, writing:
POC Culture notes how rich this world is for potential future seasons (we know at least one more is coming) and spinoffs, writing:
It might be an understatement to say that fans would recommend Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, especially those who love Tom Holland’s version. Be sure to catch the first two episodes when they hit Disney+ — one of the best streaming services — on Wednesday, January 29.
