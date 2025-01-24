Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Has Screened, And Critics Say ‘Spectacular Surprises’ Await In The Upcoming Disney+ Series

There’s no shortage of Spider-Man content out there for fans of the web-slinging superhero — try watching all of the Spider-Man movies in order — and the next project to hit the 2025 TV schedule will add to the MCU’s version of the character. Premiering January 29, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series shows how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) got his powers. Critics have had the chance to screen episodes before they become available with a Disney+ subscription , and they’re hitting social media with their first reactions.

Jeff Trammell is running the show for the upcoming Marvel series , which takes place in an alternate reality where Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) mentored Peter Parker, rather than Tony Stark. Other characters will also make appearances , including Daredevil, voiced by Charlie Cox. Let’s get to the critics! Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric starts things off with a glowing assessment of the upcoming Spider-Man series , writing:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is simply AMAZING! Stunning 2D/3D animation and retro flare bring a multiversal MCU Spidey to life, celebrating the heart of a hero with familiar events, fresh characters, and spectacular surprises! Another sensational hit from Marvel Animation.

In fact, the majority of early reactions to the upcoming Disney+ show rave about everything from the animation to the characters to the tone. Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast calls it a “massive win” for Marvel:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a FRESH, FRENETIC, and absolutely FANTASTIC remix of everything we love about Spidey. Every stylish frame bursts with colour, creativity, and cool compelling characters. I’ve seen all 10 eps, and it’s another massive win for Marvel Animation.

Colman Domingo makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Jenna Anderson of Phase Hero calls his performance “inspired.” The critic says:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man blends so much of what I love about Ditko art, Toth animation, & teen dramas. Equal parts timeless & uniquely modern. The ensemble cast is so much fun, & Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn is INSPIRED. I would watch six more seasons immediately.

She’s not the only one singing the praises of the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee. Big Screen Leaks calls Colman Domingo a show-stealer and says we need that second season as soon as possible. BSL continues:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the freshest take we’ve seen on the web-head in…forever? It benefits so much from being free from the constraints of the Sacred Timeline, giving us one of my new favourite adaptations of the character. The writing of Jeff Trammell and the fantastic voice performance of Colman Domingo, who steals the show, elevate this to a new level of greatness. It pays homage to everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) that came before it, all while giving us something new. It’s spectacular from start finish! I’m so mad the second season isn’t here yet because I need more ASAP!

Josh Wilding also praises creator Jeff Trammell for everything from the opening theme to writing that’s on par with the best Spider-Man movies . This one’s a must-see, folks. Wilding continues:

Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeded my every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero. Jeff Trammell, you knocked it out of the park. I seriously can’t say enough good things about this show. The opening theme…the Steve Ditko inspiration…great supporting characters…stellar voice acting…big sceeen-quality writing…and the action and web-slinging scenes - wow! Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a must-see.

Bam Smack Pow agrees with that last assessment, warning fans that after all 10 episodes have been released, they are going to be so hungry for more. In their words:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a must-watch, blending strong storytelling with its very unique style of animation. It’s damn good entertainment and Spidey fans will love it! When you watch it, you will want 6 seasons and a movie.

Michael J. Lee enjoys the way the new series explores stories of those around the superhero, showing how others are affected by Peter and his capabilities. You don’t have to have seen all the Marvel movies in order to enjoy the show, but there are some MCU references, Lee says, writing:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a visual wonder w/ storytelling that's nostalgic yet of the now. The heart, humor and action, honors the mythology while making room for other characters to tell their story so its more than just Peter being a kid from Queens and Spider-Man. I love how it is able to balance out those individual arcs as it offers us a chance to see how the other characters in Spider-Man’s orbit are affected by his actions & decisions. You don't have to have the Spidey films to know what's going on, but there some nods to the MCU.

POC Culture notes how rich this world is for potential future seasons (we know at least one more is coming) and spinoffs, writing:

I’ve seen YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! 🕷️ It’s the best animated series from Marvel Studios yet. Yes I said it. Jeff Trammell & the creative team have not only found a way to tell a fresh & fun new Spider-Man story, but built a world TEEMING w/ Marvel Easter eggs. This is a world of established Avengers & burgeoning new heroes/villains. And Peter Parker & his friends are figuring out how to live in this world. I love the balance between Peter’s teen life & his young superhero one.