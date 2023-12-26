Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Reflects On State Of Film World While Ayer Cut Chatter Continues Online
Suicide Squad director David Ayer tweeted out about his woes related to the film world.
The film industry is a tricky one, and it’s constantly changing. The comic book genre continues to be a powerful force, although the DCEU as we know it is expected to end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. That shared universe had some peaks and valleys, including the less-than-stellar release of 2016’s Suicide Squad. And director David Ayer recently reflected on the state of the film world as Ayer Cut chatter continues.
While there are a number of exciting upcoming DC movies heading to theaters, they unfortunately do not include a director’s cut of Suicide Squad. And with new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran forming a new shared universe, it seems less likely than ever that the Ayer Cut might come to fruition. David Ayer recently tweeted a message about the film world as a whole, offering some criticism at both the industry and the consumer. As he put it,
He’s not wrong. It seems like folks online love to hate on certain movies, even celebrating misfortune that might come to them. What’s more, it seems that even the way films are produced can feel backwards to him. Considering his years in the industry, he’s got a strong perspective that should turn some heads.
While Ayer didn’t name drop any specific projects in his tweet about the industry, it’s not difficult to connect the dots to his work on the 2016 DC blockbuster. Suicide Squad’s cast list got audiences hyped, but the theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences. Ayer has been honest about how the studio interfered with his vision, particularly the story between Joker and Harley Quinn. Later in his tweet about the film world, Ayer offered a hopeful ending to his thoughts, posting:
After Zack Snyder was given millions to finish his version of Justice League, some DC fans immediately pivoted their focus to a campaign for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad to get the same treatment. But the studio has given no indication that they’re going to make this happen. And with Gunn and Safran crafting a new DCU starting with Gods and Monsters, it’s even more unlikely.
Aquaman 2 is in theaters now, which is the final installment of the DCEU as we know it. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey.
