Superman And Lois Dropped A Big Seinfeld Mention, And Fans Were Loving It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman and Lois episode “Bizarros In A Bizarro World.” Read at your own risk!

When Superman & Lois teased a journey to Bizarro World (or Htrae), it was understood that things could get weird. They certainly did, and amid all the reveals of how Bizarro’s life was before he traveled to Earth (and maybe even died ), we got what might be the single best and out-of-nowhere reference in an Arrowverse show. The CW series mentioned Seinfeld in the most unexpected way, and fans were loving it.

The moment came during a Bizarro Kent family flashback. During an argument between the Bizarro Superman and Jonathan, the latter offhandedly mentioned President Seinfeld. While a first name was never used, the mention seems rooted in the fact that Jerry Seinfeld is a big comic book fan, and the show Seinfeld featured quite a few Superman references in its run. That includes the episode “The Bizarro Jerry,” in which Elaine meets a guy who seems like – as the episode title implies – a Bizarro World version of Jerry. And viewers were all-in on the reference:

President Seinfeld?! #SupermanAndLois

It doesn’t feel like a coincidence that Superman & Lois made this reference and that the implication is that Jerry Seinfeld is the President of Bizarro World. Fans watching loved the reference and, of course, wondered if the show truly was nodding to the comedian, since there was no first name dropped.

Did #SupermanAndLois just say Bizzaro World has a President @JerrySeinfeld?

The idea at first may seem “bizarre,” but other fans were able to offer some perspective. After all, the alternate universe of Superman & Lois could do a lot worse for a president, considering that DC Comics once made Lex Luthor the president. I mean, I’d definitely want Jon Cryer to appear as President Luthor in Superman & Lois, but more than Jerry Seinfeld as Bizarro President? I’m not so sure.

President Seinfeld? Better than the idea of President Luthor if you ask me! #SupermanAndLois

Suddenly, a leader who might be a bit of a wise guy isn’t such a bad idea! It’s also just cool that the Superman & Lois team wanted to show some love to Seinfeld and did so in a brief but cool way.

President @JerrySeinfeld on @cwsupermanlois. Nice Easter egg. #SupermanAndLois

Superman & Lois has briefly referenced Seinfeld before, and HBO Max subscribers can revisit the Season 1 episode "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” on streaming. Clark told Lois that he was going to watch some Seinfeld reruns, which excited some fans at the time. Of course, it also created some weird questions, seeing as Seinfeld frequently referenced the character in various ways. It all starts to unravel if you think too hard about it, so be happy that The CW series referenced one of the best sitcoms of all time. I mean, they still haven’t referenced Supergirl, but since there’s a tease that’s coming , that’s nothing to get bent out of shape about.