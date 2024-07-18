'It Was A Really Great Experience': Christopher Reeve's Son Confirms Cameo In James Gunn's Superman Honoring His Late Father

James Gunn’s Superman will kick off the film side of the new DC Universe in summer 2025, and there’s a stacked lineup of talent in the upcoming DC movie, from David Corenswet as the Man of Steel to Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. As a nice bonus, the Superman cast will also pay tribute to the character’s cinematic past by including Will Reeve, son of Christopher Reeve, who played Superman from 1978 to 1987. Will has confirmed his cameo in Superman and opened up about his experience working on the project honoring his late father.

Reeve’s inclusion in Superman was revealed through set photos taken in Cleveland, Ohio earlier this month, and just like in real life, it looks like he’ll be playing a TV news reporter in the feature film. He confirmed his cameo while speaking with TMZ, and when asked how this appearance came about, he answered:

I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day, so we made it [happen].

Although not the first person to play Superman in live-action, Christopher Reeve’s take on Kal-El/Clark Kent popularized him for a new generation and remains one of the most popular portrayals in Superman media history. Reeve, who became a real-life Superman in certain ways, extended his connection to the mythos by playing Virgil Swann in two episodes of Smallville, but he died in 2004 at the age of 52, nine years after he was thrown from a horse and paralyzed from the waste down. Two decades later, Reeve’s legacy as Superman will be indirectly addressed in this new shared continuity with Will Reeve’s participation, so it’s a good thing he had that day free to stop by the set.

While Will Reeve is no stranger to appearing on camera given he’s an ABC News correspondent, he admitted that working on Superman made him nervous for a specific reason, adding:

It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy…I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job ‘cause there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!

Will Reeve also mentioned that he has no plans to quit his day job reporting the news on TV, but maybe he’d be amenable to making more cameos as this reporter character, like in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and The Brave and the Bold. It’d make for a fun connective thread across these DC Universe stories, and as he noted with his Superman appearance, it wouldn’t require that much of his time. In any case, it’s good to hear Reeve had a great time working on James Gunn’s next movie, and I’m looking forward to seeing what event the character is reporting about.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Christopher Reeve’s Superman movies, along with plenty of other DC content, can be streamed with a Max subscription.