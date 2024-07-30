'It's Been An Honor': The DCU's Superman Movie Has Finished Filming, Here's How James Gunn Celebrated

It wasn’t too long ago that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wrapped up the DCEU era of the DC movies in order, but we’re not far off from the new DC Universe launching either. The animated series Creature Commandos will get the ball rolling this December on Max, and then James Gunn’s Superman will usher in a much larger audience into this shared continuity next summer. So while the public will have to wait another year for Superman to drop on the 2025 movies schedule, Gunn and his team have finished filming the upcoming DC movie, and he celebrated the milestone on social media.

Superman began rolling cameras at the end of February in Svalbard, Norway to shoot scenes featuring Kal-El/Clark Kent’s Fortress of Solitude. Gunn used a picture of himself with members of the Superman cast and crew to commemorate the conclusion of principal photography. Take a look at the below Instagram post!

In his caption, James Gunn thanked the people who worked on Superman for their commitment, creativity, and hard work in bringing this project to life. The filmmaker’s main goal with this movie has been to tell the story about “a good man in a world that isn’t always so much,” and the “goodness and kindness” he experienced from those he worked with over these last five months has inspired him and helped him move forward. All this isn’t to say that Superman won’t go through reshoots at a later date, but it’s good to hear that Gunn had such a positive experience on this production.

Gunn marked the first day of filming Superman by sharing what the title hero’s new ’S’ insignia will look like, and that was followed a little over two months later by showing David Corenswet fully costumed as the Man of Steel. Although this version of Superman will be younger than Henry Cavill’s version, the movie will start out with him having already been protecting humanity for an unknown period of time. Of course, when he’s not flying around the world saving people, Clark will be working at The Daily Planet closely with Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan. Other important members of the Superman mythology showing up include Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen and Wendell Pierce’s Perry White.

Superman will also do some major lifting in laying groundwork for the wider DC Universe mythology. Characters like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho and Rick Flag Sr. are all confirmed to appear, and there’s even rumblings of Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El showing up ahead of her taking center stage for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026. The movie will also call back to the late Christopher Reeve’s time as Superman by having his son, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, cameo as a reporter.

