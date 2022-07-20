Henry Cavill Rumored To Be Appearing At Comic-Con To ‘Talk’ Superman, So What Could That Mean?

Although the public got to see the scenes Henry Cavill originally shot for the Justice League movie last year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, frankly speaking, it’s been years since the actor has been properly tied to DC Comics’ Man of Steel. There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s next for Superman in the film realm, and Cavill is keeping busy these days with projects like The Witcher and the Enola Holmes movies. However, it’s now being rumored that Cavill will appear at San Diego Comic-Con later this week to “talk” Superman, so what exactly does that mean?

Warner Bros. is holding a presentation on Saturday at Hall H to talk about the upcoming DC movies Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, among other things. But also on the DC front, Deadline has heard “buzz” that Henry Cavill will make a surprise appearance at the presentation for something Superman-related. To be clear, this is in no way official, but the mere prospect of Cavill showing up has drummed up a lot of excitement online.

Debuting as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Henry Cavill has made four appearances as the Kryptonian superhero in the DC Extended Universe (Superman did cameo in Shazam!, but was portrayed by a body double). Although Cavill has expressed interest over the years in making Man of Steel 2, following the release of Justice League’s theatrical cut in late 2017, it appeared as though Warner Bros. had set the Superman sequel to the side. Since then, it’s been reported that producer J.J. Abrams and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates are putting together a Superman film reboot, and Michael B. Jordan is developing an HBO Max series focusing on the Val-Zod incarnation of Superman.

If Henry Cavill is indeed appearing at San Diego Comic-Con to talk Superman, then we may be in for some big news. Granted, this could just be Cavill revealing something special that will happen for Man of Steel’s 10th anniversary next year, but there’s no shortage of folks hoping that we’ll learn the actor’s donning the red cape again. Back in June, it was reported that Warner Bros. was figuring out what to do next with Superman, and felt that Cavill was “aging out of the role.”

While Man of Steel 2 is the the most straightforward route to Henry Cavill returning to Superman, back in 2020, it was reported that the actor was “in talks” to play Superman in something that wasn’t the sequel. Soon after, it was shared that Cavill’s Superman would appear in a movie starring another character whom he has ties to in the DCEU, such as Aquaman or Shazam. Dwayne Johnson has also been teasing for years that he wants Black Adam and Superman to fight on the big screen, and while Johnson’s character will have his hands full with the Justice Society this fall, maybe Cavill’s stopping by Hall H to confirm this showdown is happening in a future movie. Given Cavill’s schedule, it seems like his Superman appearing in a supporting capacity somewhere rather than leading his own movie again stands a better chance of happening, but at least that’s better than nothing!

One way or another, we’ll learn what’s going on when the Warner Bros. Hall H presentation happens this Saturday, and if Henry Cavill does appear, we’ll pass along what he had to say. For now, make sure you’re up to date on what movies are left to come out this year with our 2022 release schedule.