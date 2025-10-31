Watch A Peacemaker Zombie Crying (In Costume) Because James Gunn Showed Him His Daughter In The Superman Trailer

Zombies aren't emotional monsters. In fact, that's kind of their whole thing. They are the walking undead and purely driven by their id – which craves flesh and brains of living humans. Needless to say, the image of a zombie crying is not exactly something that you see everyday, but that's exactly what we can all now witness thanks to a new video posted by DC Studios co-CEO/filmmaker James Gunn.

Few major filmmakers are as active on social media as Gunn, who frequently uses his accounts across multiple platforms to share videos and photos from behind the scenes of his projects. And now that the second season of Peacemaker has finished airing, he has shared a very special clip from the making of the show's finale – one that features a stunt coordinator in full zombie makeup seeing his daughter in the trailer for Superman for the first time. Check out the amazingness in the Twitter embed below:

Showed one of our Superman Stunt Coordinators, @LoneHart_Stunts, the first trailer for Superman while he was playing a zombie in Episode 8 of Peacemaker. His daughter is Olivia, the little girl in the trailer. He started crying immediately. pic.twitter.com/edUOX488XiOctober 16, 2025

One of the best shots in the brilliant first trailer for Superman memorably features David Corenswet's Man of Steel saving a young girl from a bunch of flying concrete pylons during a fight with a kaiju (a.k.a. the moment in the image at the top of this article). Apparently, that's the daughter of stunt coordinator Adam Hart, and the filmmaker was rendered super emotional seeing the moment on screen when shown it by James Gunn. It would be a sweet moment regardless, but the zombie makeup he is wearing definitely makes it extra special – and it's especially fun to watch the video with Halloween coming up tomorrow (any zombies you see crying while trick or treating certainly won't have the same kind of sweet emotional impact as this video).

Gunn was evidently directing the Peacemaker Season 2 finale right around the time that the marketing department at Warner Bros. finished work on the first trailer for Superman, and the timing was perfect for the creation of some internet gold. The HBO Max series marked the third time that the writer/director and Hart had the chance to work together, as the latter was a stunt performer on the set of 2021's The Suicide Squad before he landed the coordinator gig Superman.

Beyond the trailer, the slo-mo shot of Superman saving Adam Hart's daughter is one of the most awesome in the movie – and audiences everywhere can now watch it in full context (not just in the trailer) over and over. Following its blockbuster release in theaters during the summer, Superman is now fully moved into the home video field: you can stream it with an HBO Max subscription, you can rent or purchase it digitally, and it is available to buy in multiple formats - including 4K UHD.