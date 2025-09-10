James Gunn Reveals Surprising First Superman Sequel Details, And It's Already Getting Me Pumped For A Big Man Of Tomorrow Showdown

James Gunn just dropped a fortress-of-solitude-sized update about his officially announced Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and it’s not what most fans expected. The writer-director says the follow-up is closer than we think and will hinge on an unlikely alliance at the heart of Metropolis. The tease also has me speculating on what big baddie might be coming to the upcoming DC movie, and I’m so pumped for this showdown!

What Gunn Revealed About Superman Sequel

As first shared during a call-in to The Howard Stern Show this morning, the Slither helmer confirmed the sequel’s title, a summer release plan, and a story centered on Supes and Lex Luthor forced to face a larger menace together. In Gunn’s words:

We released the fact that we're coming out with Man of Tomorrow last week. It's gonna be out in two years in theaters in July 9th of 20207. which is relatively a short time between sequels, because we knew immediately where we were going. And it is a story about Lex Luther and Superman, you know. having to work together to a certain degree [against] a much a much, much bigger threat, and it's more complicated than that.

Later in the interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy director doubled down on Lex’s prominence (and his fondness for Nicholas Hoult’s take). He continued:

It’s as much [a Lex Luther] movie as it is a Superman movie, and I loved working with Nick Hoult, who played Lex. I relate to the character of Lex Luther, sadly, so I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. And oh, man, I just love that script so much.

Gunn's comments offer a pretty straightforward look at what we can expect in the sequel, and they might actually give away more than you’d think at first listen. Let’s dive in and break it down.

Times Lex and Superman Have Teamed Up

So the sequel will see Superman and Lex Luthor needing to team up against a greater threat. This may seem unusual, but it’s not without precedent. Since Action Comics #23 in 1940, Superman and Lex have occasionally set aside their rivalry when necessary, and these reluctant alliances often enhance the story.

Below is a quick look at notable instances when Superman and Lex became uneasy partners:

Superman #164 (1963) – Often seen as their first true collaboration, this Silver Age classic has Superman and Lex Luthor stranded on an alien planet. Lex uses his scientific skills to help the drought-stricken natives, but realizes they need Superman's strength. Together, they transport glacier ice from a nearby planet to restore the water supply, earning the gratitude of the locals, who rename their home Lexor.

– Often seen as their first true collaboration, this Silver Age classic has Superman and Lex Luthor stranded on an alien planet. Lex uses his scientific skills to help the drought-stricken natives, but realizes they need Superman's strength. Together, they transport glacier ice from a nearby planet to restore the water supply, earning the gratitude of the locals, who rename their home Lexor. Action Comics #511 (1980) – In this “maybe he actually changed?” storyline, Lex Luthor starts racking up some good-guy points. He cures diseases, helps repair the ozone layer, and even undergoes a mind probe. When Terra-Man shows up out of nowhere and attacks the Fortress, Lex swoops in and saves Superman’s life, helping take down the villain in the process. Their uneasy truce doesn’t last long, of course.

– In this “maybe he actually changed?” storyline, Lex Luthor starts racking up some good-guy points. He cures diseases, helps repair the ozone layer, and even undergoes a mind probe. When Terra-Man shows up out of nowhere and attacks the Fortress, Lex swoops in and saves Superman’s life, helping take down the villain in the process. Their uneasy truce doesn’t last long, of course. The Lex Luthor II Era (1992) – During Brainiac’s Warworld invasion, a younger, red-maned “Lex Luthor II” (long story involving a clone body and an Aussie cover identity) pledges LexCorp resources to Earth’s defense and fights alongside the heroes.

(1992) – During Brainiac’s Warworld invasion, a younger, red-maned “Lex Luthor II” (long story involving a clone body and an Aussie cover identity) pledges LexCorp resources to Earth’s defense and fights alongside the heroes. Saving the Sun (1996) – A cosmic Sun-Eater plunges Earth into a lethal winter. Lex joins the Justice League brain trust, weaponizing his tech and know-how to help avert extinction. He’s insufferable the entire time—especially with a de-powered Superman in the room—but the world lives because Luthor showed up.

(1996) – A cosmic Sun-Eater plunges Earth into a lethal winter. Lex joins the Justice League brain trust, weaponizing his tech and know-how to help avert extinction. He’s insufferable the entire time—especially with a de-powered Superman in the room—but the world lives because Luthor showed up. President Luthor’s Draft (2001 ) – As the villain Imperiex threatens Earth, President Lex Luthor gathers the planet's heroes, including Superman. While this cooperation is ethically complicated, they ultimately unite to defeat a significant threat.

(2001 ) – As the villain Imperiex threatens Earth, President Lex Luthor gathers the planet's heroes, including Superman. While this cooperation is ethically complicated, they ultimately unite to defeat a significant threat. Lex Joins the Justice League #33 (2014) – After helping topple the Crime Syndicate, Lex tries heroism on for size. Batman, ever the strategist, votes to keep enemies closer; Superman grudgingly agrees.

What does all this comic book lore have to do with Man of Tomorrow? Well, I have my thoughts.

What I Think Will Happen In Man of Tomorrow

Gunn's talk about a “reluctant alliance” and a “bigger threat” definitely screams Brainiac to me. Just like in The Adventures of Superman animated series (available with an HBO Max subscription), I think we will see one of Superman's biggest enemies, a super AI, and a Krypton survivor, show up and force the odd couple of villain and hero to team up. Mean Lex and the Man of Steel will have to go toe-to-toe with an incredibly formidable foe, the likes of which we have not seen even in the best Superman movies, and that has me so pumped.

If James Gunn’s sequel is going to be “as much a Lex Luthor movie as a Superman movie,” there’s a lot to pull from the comics. He’s known for remixing storylines, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a cocktail of these Lex and Superman comic team-ups in the next flick.

We fans will just have to wait and see when Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027. But before that, we are getting the new Supergirl, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on June 26th, 2026.