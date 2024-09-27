James Gunn's Superman Movie May Be Bringing In Another Creatures Commandos Character, And This Makes Me More Worried For The Man Of Steel

In case you haven’t been following along with the production of James Gunn’s Superman, this upcoming DC movie has a stacked lineup of talent. Along with David Corenswet playing Kal-El/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane, the Superman cast includes Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen and Wendell Pierce’s Perry White, to name just a few. Superman will also see Frank Grillo making his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. after first voicing the character in Creature Commandos. Now a new piece of casting news makes me wonder if another starring character in that animated series heading to Max subscription holders in a few months will pop up in Superman, too. If they do, it makes me even more worried for Corenswet’s Man of Steel.

According to Deadline, Alan Tudyk has been tapped for an “undisclosed role” in Superman. The Firefly alum and current star of Resident Alien is already involved in the DC Universe voicing Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos, but that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg with his DC credits. He’s also played Mr. Nobody in Doom Patrol, The Joker and Clayface in Harley Quinn, Barry Allen/The Flash in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Superman in Justice League: War, and Green Arrow, Psimon and Captain Cold in Young Justice.

(Image credit: Max)

Why Doctor Phosphorous Appearing In Superman Could Spell Trouble

The fact that this reported role of Tudyk’s is shrouded in secrecy means there’s a possibility he’s actually playing someone else in Superman, which I’ll talk more about soon. However, the fact that Frank Grillo is reprising Rick Flag Sr. in this summer release on the 2025 movies schedule means there’s a solid chance that Doctor Phosphorous, if not more Creature Commandos, could factor into Superman as well. That’s assuming, of course, that Phosphorous makes it out of the Creature Commandos series alive.

Without going into details, leaked Superman set photos have indicated that Rick Flag Sr. will be an adversary to the title character, which shouldn’t be terribly surprising since he’s working for Amanda Waller. If Flag is bringing Phosphorous along, that could give him the edge to overpower Superman. Few can match the Kryptonian in brute strength, but Phosphorous’ ability to manipulate radiation might do the trick with weakening Metropolis’ protector.

(Image credit: Syfy)

Maybe Alan Tudyk Is Playing A Different DC Character

On the other hand, we shouldn’t rule out that Alan Tudyk is playing someone different in Superman. After all, Sean Gunn is voicing both Weasel (whom he first played in The Suicide Squad) and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos, but he’s also set to bring Maxwell Lord to life in the DC Universe. If James Gunn’s brother can play multiple DCU roles, why can’t Tudyk?

If that’s what’s actually happening, then I can’t begin to guess the identity of this mystery DCU character Tudyk is playing, whether it’s a hero, villain or someone in-between. The one thing I do hope, however, is that if he’s not playing Doctor Phosphorous in Superman, I hope this other character of his will appear in multiple DCU projects rather than just one. The man deserves to have his talents showcased across the franchise for years rather than just as a one-and-done affair.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025, and Creature Commandos premieres on December 5. As soon as Alan Tudyk’s role in the former project is unveiled to the public, we’ll let you know.