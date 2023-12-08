Kurt Russell Addresses Those Superman: Legacy Casting Rumors

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, and DC has been going through a ton of wild changes. Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new shared universe that will debut with the upcoming DC movie Superman: Legacy (which Gunn is also directing). Superman: Legacy ’s cast is being assembled , and there are a number of rumors about who might be bringing the story to life. And actor Kurt Russell recently addressed chatter that he’s playing the title character’s father Jor-El.

What we know about Superman: Legacy is limited, but the pressure is on for the project to deliver and kick start the new DCU. But while many of the leads have been revealed, there are still a handful of characters from the lore that fans are expecting to see on the big screen. That includes Kal-El’s father Jor-El, with a popular name being thrown around online being Kurt Russell. He spoke to ComicBook about that chatter, and seemed down to join the forthcoming blockbuster. As he put it,

Yeah! Yeah, I'll take on Marlon Brando! I mean there was something awesome about the way he was just looking around – I don't care that he was looking at his lines – he's crazy great to watch! You know what: we don't know a lot about Jor-El. Maybe there's a version... I never heard this, so I don't know. James Gunn was a blast to work with though, so you never know.

Well, there you have it. While he’s seemingly not attached to star in Superman: Legacy, he seems down to clown and reunite with James Gunn in the process. Clearly they had a good time working together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ), where Russell played Star-Lord’s father Ego . Although he ended up becoming a villain, unlike Jor-El.

Russell’s comments are sure to quickly go viral, and increase fan chatter about him possible playing Superman’s late father in Legacy. Clark Kent’s story on screen typically begins with the destruction of Krypton, with Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van sending their baby off into space before the planet blows up. We’ll just have to see if Gunn is adapting that scene, and who he ends up casting as the parents.

In his response, Kurt Russell name-checked Marlon Brando, who played Jor-El in 1978’s Superman . In addition to sending Kal into space before Krypton’s destruction, Brando also appeared to give guidance to his son via the Fortress of Solitude. So if Russell does end up cast in this role, he’ll have some pretty big shoes to fill.

Of course, James Gunn and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding exactly what’s going down in his upcoming DC movie. But the casting announcements have definitely turned heads, especially the news that Superman: Legacy will include a number of other DC heroes besides its title character.