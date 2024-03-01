Superman Reboot’s Mr. Terrific Actor Has Shown Off His Jacked Physique Again, And I Can’t Wait To See The DC Universe Superhero In Action

David Corenswet may be playing the new Superman, but he’s far from the only superhero appearing in the cast of the movie once known as Superman: Legacy. The new Man of Steel will be accompanied by a number of other crimefighters in this reboot, including Eli Gathegei as Michael Holt, a.k.a. Mr. Terrific. We got our first look at Gathegi’s jacked physique back for the upcoming DC movie last December, December, and now some new pictures have been shared that have me more excited to see this DC Universe hero in action.

Gathegi, who’s best known these days for playing Dev Ayesa on For All Mankind (which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription), has certainly been putting in the hard work to show off massive muscles for his time as Mr. Terrific. Paolo Mascitti, the celebrity trainer who posted the earlier pictures of Gathegi’s muscles bulging through his clothes, has now shared the following post on Instagram of the actor showing off the shirtless results:

Yep, this is definitely a Mr. Terrific who looks ready to lay a beating on some bad guys if he’s not already dealing with them using one of his T-spheres or other special gadgets. I’m looking forward to seeing the character’s theatrical debut, and it’ll be great when we finally see how Eli Gathegi looks suited up as the superhero. However, though we’ve gotten a peek at the ’S’ insignia from David Corenswet’s Superman costume, we have yet to see the full costume, so it’s a good bet that official Mr. Terrific unveiling is a long ways off.

This will be Gathegi’s second time appearing in a superhero, as he previously appeared in X-Men: First Class as Darwin. He is the second actor to play Mr. Terrific in live-action, as Echo Kellum played an incarnation of the character named Curtis Holt on Arrow. The Michael Holt version of Mr. Terrific has also been voiced in animation by Michael Beach, Gary Anthony Williams, Hannibal Burres and Kevin Michael Richardson, among others.

Mr. Terrific is one of four superheroes who are confirmed to appear alongside Kal-El/Clark Kent in the now-simply-titled Superman, the others being Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho. It’s also been rumored that Milly Alcock, who was recently cast as Supergirl, will first appear in Superman ahead of taking center stage in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Other members of Superman’s cast include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Although Gunn and fellow DC Studios head Peter Safran consider it to be the “true beginning of the DC Universe,” the franchise officially kicks off later this year with the animated series Creature Commandos, which will stream exclusively to Max subscribers.