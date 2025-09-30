Nicholas Hoult Reveals His ‘Fondest Memory’ Of Being On The Superman Set With David Corenswet, And It's So Sweet

The superhero genre is going through some thrilling changes lately, thanks to the burgeoning DCU. Created by co-CEO James Gunn, the first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, recently making its debut in theaters with Superman (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The Superman cast list was led by David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, and the latter actor recently reminisced about his favorite memory of the Clark Kent actor on set.

Superman was a hit at the box office, partly thanks to its stellar casting. While Nicholas Hoult auditioned for Kal-El, he made an outstanding Lex Luthor. In an interview with Time, the 35 year-old actor shared a sweet story about Corenswet from the DC movie set. In his words:

I think my fondest memory of David is of seeing him on set, Superman cape still on, pushing his daughter in a stroller in circles as she slept. In the middle of this massive film and moment for his career, he was just off being a great dad.

How awesome is that? While Corenswet was busy as the lead character of Superman, it's sweet to see the way he continued parenting his young child. And sometimes that happened while he was still in Superman's signature trunks, suit, and cape. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

The press tour for Superman showed just how great Hoult and Corenswet's chemistry was, with the two actors seemingly really enjoying each other's company. This stands in stark juxtaposition to their character's relationship, which is strained at best. Personally I can't wait to see how this changes in upcoming DC movies.

Luckily for Nicholas Hoult, it seems like he and David Corenswet are going to have even more screentime in the sequel. Man of Tomorrow is officially on the way, and Gunn teased that Superman and Lex will have to work together against a common enemy. And fans think that threat will be none other than DC villain Brainiac.

For his part, David Corenswet has been giving his wife Julia Warner a ton of credit for taking care of their baby as he filmed Superman. Movie sets have notoriously grueling schedules, and playing the title role of James Gunn's blockbuster meant that the Pearl actor had the lion's share of screentime. So while Nicholas Hoult was touched by the way his co-star parented from the set, Corenswet is making sure that his wife is getting the flowers she deserves. After all, they couldn't really split the parenting work in half.

Superman is streaming now on HBO Max, and the next DC movie hitting theaters will be Supergirl on July 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about Man of Tomorrow sooner rather than later.