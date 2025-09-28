After Peacemaker’s Dance Feature Was Removed From Fortnite, The Internet Had A Lot Of Thoughts

Spoilers below for Peacemaker’s latest episode, “Ignorance Is Chris,” so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!

Still one of the most popular video games on the planet at any given moment, Fortnite is as much a pop culture sponge as it is a battle royale FPS, having introduced hundreds of reacl and fictional icons to its ranks, from Marvel’s Avengers and more Disney heroes to The Witcher’s Geralt to rap superstars Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, as evidenced by Epic Games completely removing Peacemaker’s Season 2 dance emote from the game.

The official reasons for the removal of the digital add-on are somewhat murky, but things appear to be pretty cut and dry unofficially, as the game studio’s decision came after Peacemaker’s twist-laden sixth episode became available to stream via HBO Max subscription. The installment confirmed a major fan theory about the alternate dimension, revealing it to be a Nazi-embracing society somewhat similar to DC’s Earth X, though more directly inspired by Philip K Dick’s The Man in the High Castle. But did that new info add some controversial context to the opening dance?

That’s what Epic Games (and quite a few fans) seem to think, particularly when it comes to John Cena’s arm movements, which may or may not purposefully symbolize the Nazi swastika. The studio clearly didn’t want to chance it, and released this statement on the Fortnite Status X profile to explain why the Peacemaker dance was yanked.

We're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner's creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks.

While no one on WB or DC's side has come forward with any confirmations about the origins of Peacemaker's dance moves, Epic's statement even points to a potential decision reversal by noting "assuming it's not coming back," which leaves the door open for James Gunn & Co. to deny the Nazi comparison so that the emote could potentially be restored for gamers.

To be expected, fans had all kinds of reactions on Reddit and social media, with the majority of users seemingly agreeing with the decision to remove the emote, and understanding the negative connotations involved, while also questioning why no one behind the scenes brought this issue up before now. Here's a smattering of curious and disappointed responses.

It’s kinda funny that no one at warner bros warned epic that the show was heading in this direction, or that the emote was supposed to represent that symbol lol. Honestly to me the “easy” fix would to make a new emote with the season 1 intro dance but I understand that would take some time to animate. - @DepressingFries

I'm confused as to how this wasn't communicated between Epic and WB. It looks like Fortnite wasn't told that by WB, who most likely knew how the story of Peacemaker S2 would go. Don't get me wrong, I like the show and that we got Peacemaker in game, but it looks like the lack of communication will make the emote be removed from the game. - @Domichu1998

Fuck nooooo it's my favorite emote I'm so disappointed 😞 - @Designer-Tiger391

Fortnite treating collabs like limited time loot drops now next up: refund your nostalgia. - @whysoserious_zz

As noted in the top comment above, quite a few fans voiced the desire to have the currently snipped emote replaced by something from Season 1's intro dance, even though it's not confirmed that anything will be introduced as a replacement.

More than a few commenters were quick to poke fun at the less offensive elements involved, such as Cena's hip-swaying moves no longer being on display.

If my hips can't be peaceful, they're going to be rotating like a cement mixer. I apologize in advance if you come across my not peaceful hips in game. - @ad991493

Only Peacemaker could get banned from Fortnite for dancing too hard 😭 - @RealUkin

John Cena: You can’t see me

Fortnite: You can’t dance either 👀😂 - @darpanmurly

On another more serious note, a number of comments also drew attention to the fact that Fortnite still has purchasable collab content for the controversy-touting rapper Kanye West, as well as singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, better known by the stage name "d4vd," who has been making headlines after the body of a missing 15-year-old girl was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla that was registered under his name.

Peacemaker drops new Season 2 episodes every Thursday night on HBO Max.