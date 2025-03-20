'I'm Really Nervous': Jason Momoa Offers Thrilling Lobo Update That Should Please DC Purists

The superhero genre continues to dominate the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes releasing new content and competing at the box office. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, which starred Jason Momoa in the title role. But Momoa is returning to DC as Lobo for the new universe, and is expected to make his debut in the Supergirl movie. Momoa's latest update about that upcoming DC movie is sure to thrill comic book purists.

Fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order have been waiting for Momoa to play Lobo... despite his killer tenure as Aquaman. Now the actor will be part of the DCU's first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters. While speaking with ScreenRant about his role in A Minecraft Movie, the actor spoke about his excitement to finally be playing Lobo, offering:

Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and… I'll say the bike’s really cool.

Honestly, it sounds like his heart is really in it. While Momoa was able to give an endlessly charismatic performance as Aquaman (and somehow make the DC hero cool), he's even more passionate about playing Lobo. And one can only imagine how that will translate to his work in the new shared universe.

Momoa's sense of being nervous shows how much he cares, and on paper Lobo sounds like a perfect role for the actor. Like the DC antihero, he's a hulking figure with a penchant for motorcycles. And per this tease, the character's bike is going to be pretty awesome.

In his comments to SR, Jason Momoa confirmed that he's going to look comic book accurate as his new character in the DCU. It's unclear when we might actually see Lobo, but purist will no doubt be pleased that he'll be looking straight from the page when debuting in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

While the DC Extended Universe (RIP) mostly featured director-driven projects and didn't have that many crossovers, it appears that won't be the case for the new DCU. Co-CEO James Gunn is seemingly planning an interconnected franchise, which will include movies, TV projects, animation, and video games. This is a big task, but it sounds like the right man is behind the efforts. And Gunn apparently has always wanted Momoa to play Lobo.

The new DCU will make its debut on the big screen in James Gunn's Superman movie on July 11th as part of the 2025 move release dates. As for Momoa, he's expected to appear as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on June 26, 2026.