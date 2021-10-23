How Many Times A Day Does The Rock Actually Eat?

Dwayne Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world . That’s not to say that he’s the most famous movie star in the world, though there’s an argument to be made. Rather, he’s quite possibly the physically largest movie star in the world. The man is absolutely huge, and just how he has achieved and maintained his impressive physique is something a lot of people are curious about. If you want to build a body like The Rock you’ll need to eat quite a lot and do it quite often.

In a new video for Vanity Fair , Dwayne Johnson is asked a wide variety of questions on a variety of topics, but several of them surround his fitness regimen. At one point he’s asked how many meals he eats in a day. Turns out, it’s a lot. Johnson says...

Well, I eat roughly five to six meals a day.

Most of us likely stick with the regular three meals a day, probably with some snacks in there, but it seems Dwayne Johnson has a diet that more resembles that of a hobbit. What’s most interesting, however, is that he says he “roughly” eats five to six meals a day. With an answer like that he’s certainly not consistent. Maybe sometimes he eats even more.

If you’ve ever tried to really get in shape you’ll know that diet is key to building muscle. It’s not just about what you eat, but how often you eat it. It’s suggested that people really trying to get in shape eat more often than three times a day. It helps build up one’s metabolism, assuming you also do the necessary workouts to transform those calories into muscle.

Most of the time you don’t usually need to eat quite as much per meal, but based on what Dwayne Johnson has said in the past, he eats a ton more than most of us. He apparently eats 5,000 to 6,000 calories a day, which means his five to six meals a day are something around 1,000 calories each. Each meal The Rock eats is about half what the average American caloric intake is supposed to be per day.

In the lead up to filming Black Adam we saw Dwayne Johnson working out even more than he usually does and likely ending up in the best shape of his life, even for a guy who is always in great shape. He was quite possibly eating even more than 6,000 calories a day at that point.